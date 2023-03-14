JEFFERSON — The 63rd playing of the North Carolina Amateur Golf Championship will be calling the High Country home this summer as Jefferson Landing will be hosting the four-day tournament.
Amateur golfers in the state will be competing at Jefferson Landing June 15-18 hoping to be crowned as the top amateur golfer in North Carolina.
The tournament is open to North Carolina residents and each golfer must qualify for the championship by competing in one of the six available qualifier events that will be happening across the state, beginning on May 8 at the Statesville Country Club. Additional qualifying tournaments are scheduled to take place May 17 (Stonebridge Golf Club, Monroe), May 19 (Keith Hills Golf Course, Buies Creek), May 22 (Maple Chase Country Club, Winston-Salem), May 24 (Walnut Creek Country Club, Goldsboro) and June 1 (Bentwinds Country Club, Fuquay-Varina).
A total of 144 players will qualify for the tournament. All players have to be at least 13 years of age, a resident of North Carolina, have an active handicap not exceeding 9.9 and be a member in good standing of a club in the Carolina Golf Association (CGA). There will also be exemptions for last year’s amateur champion and senior champion.
“This is a pretty prestigious event here in the state,” said Dan Stepnicka, the director of golf at Jefferson Landing. “Talking with the CGA, they said the quality of the golf course that we have and the amenities that we have, they thought it would be wise to choose us.”
Following the second round of tournament play, the field will be cut down for the final two championship rounds with the cut expected to be in the low 60s.
“There are no pros playing, these are all going to be the best amateurs that will be playing here. There will be a wide range of ages playing in the tournament,” Stepnicka said.
Most importantly, Stepnicka said that the biggest positive from this event will be the ability to showcase Jefferson Landing.
“The course will be in immaculate condition. We are doing some different things for course preparation so come mid-June, our course will be in top shape. The course will be firm and fast and it will be a tough challenge, which is what all of the top players want anyway,” Stepnicka explained.
