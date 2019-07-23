JEFFERSON — A woman from Jefferson is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center as she faces 19 drug-related felonies, as well as one related to robbery.
Ashley D. Walker, 32, is charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, six counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Walker is being held under an $800,000 secure bond.
According to the warrants for her arrest, Walker is accused of twice possessing more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, selling and delivering it multiple times. The warrants state that Walker allegedly sold methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Ashe County Park.
Walker is also accused of conspiring with Michael A. Horton, 49, of Jefferson, to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Horton was arrested July 11 and is also being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under an $800,000 secured bond.
Horton is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining place for a controlled substance and two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.