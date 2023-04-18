WEST JEFFERSON — Following a year of planning and plenty of hard work, Jimmy & Jean’s Family Entertainment and Arcade will officially open on April 22.
Jimmy & Jean’s is located in the former Jefferson Station building in downtown West Jefferson and will have plenty of fun and entertaining things to do for children and adults.
Taylor Lonon, who is opening the entertainment venue along with her mother Jen Byland, said that the business name has a lot of family meaning behind it.
“Jimmy & Jean’s is named after my grandparents. My grandfather’s name was Jimmy and loved kids more than anything but passed in 2013 from throat cancer. My grandmother Linda Jean is still alive and kicking and actively involved in the center,” Lonon said.
Saturday will mark a “soft opening” for Jimmy & Jean’s. There will also be an official ribbon cutting for the entertainment center on Friday morning at 11 a.m. hosted by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce.
This weekend, putt-putt, toddler bumper cars, gellyball and NERF gun war rooms, axe throwing and private party rooms will be open. Lonon said the playground should be open the following weekend.
In the future, other things coming to Jimmy & Jean’s include laser tag, a virtual reality experience and an indoor batting cage.
The owners of Jimmy and Jean’s would like to thank Mountain Life Property Care, New river Heating and Cooling, New River Electric, Quality Assurance Locksmith, Century Fire Protection, Trent Barker Electric and High Country Roofing and Remodeling for making the entertainment center possible.
Hours of operation for Jimmy & Jean’s right now will be Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.
