ASHE COUNTY — The unofficial midterm election results are in, and more than 80 percent of the registered Ashe County constituency turned out to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3
A total of 15,821 ballots were cast in Ashe, 80.95 percent of registered voters in the county took to the polls compared to 71.62 percent in 2016.
As of 12:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 99.96 percent of precincts in North Carolina had reported.
A breakdown of the unofficial election results are as follows:
Local Offices
Republicans completed a clean sweep of the three seats available on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners, with Jerry Powers, Jonathan Jordan and incumbent William Sands winning out. Powers received the most votes with 10,055, narrowly edging out Sands’ 10,033, while Jordan picked up 8,810 votes. Russell Killen received 6,031 votes, Beth Sorrell received 4,331 votes and Jim Cain Jr. received 3,309 votes.
Powers previously served on the Board of Commissioners beginning in 1990. He said he’s looking forward to returning to serving Ashe County and its people, and “getting the job done that they need having done.”
“I am thrilled to be given the chance by the citizens of Ashe to represent them,” Jordan said. Jordan previously served as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019, and said he is ready for his return to politics.
Sands said this election was unpredictable, but went well for him and his fellow republicans.
“I’d like to thank all of those who supported and voted for me,” Sands said. “I’ve been a commissioner now for 10 years. I love Ashe County and have always tried to make wise, fair decisions that will better our county and our citizens and I’m praying to continue to do that in the future.”
In the local race for Board of Education, four candidates battled it out for two available seats. Josh Roten took the lead with 9,595 votes with Kim Simmons securing the second seat with 7,858 votes. Incumbent Lee Beckworth received 4,813 votes while incumbent C.B. Jones received 4,632 votes.
“We’re just honored and humbled by the amount of votes we received in the county and we’ll do our best to work for the people of Ashe County and do what is best for our students, our faculty and our staff here in Ashe County,” Roten said.
When providing a statement to the Ashe Post & Times after the unofficial results were in for Ashe County, Simmons expressed that she felt overwhelmed and blessed by the support of her family and the community.
She said that despite the unprecedented challenges facing school systems nationwide, she is excited for what is to come in Ashe County Schools. She looks forward to working with the other board members and doing what is best for Ashe County students.
Candidate for Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Russell Vannoy, who is unopposed, received 12,473 votes in Ashe.
Federal Offices
Ashe County voters opted for incumbent President Donald Trump to remain in the highest office in the nation, he received 11,388 Ashe votes compared to Joe Biden’s 4,149.
Incumbent Senator Thom Tillis won 10,552 votes in Ashe, with challenger Cal Cunningham receiving 4,263 votes.
Rep. Virginia Foxx won her reelection bid thanks to 11,194 votes in Ashe County, challenger David Wilson Brown received 4,070 Ashe votes. Foxx won 67.02 percent of the vote in her district to keep her seat.
State Offices
Incumbent N.C. Governor Roy Cooper lost Ashe County to challenger Dan Forest, with Forest receiving 10,551 votes to Cooper’s 4,941.
In the race for Lieutenant Governor, Mark Robinson won 11,086 votes in Ashe to Yvonne Lewis Holley’s 4,365.
Incumbent State House Rep. Ray Russell lost both Ashe County and the rest of District 93 vote to Ray Pickett. Pickett received 53.07 percent percent of the vote at the district level, with 10,587 of those coming from Ashe to Russell’s 4,858.
For the N.C. State Senate District 45 seat, incumbent Republican Deanna Ballard won almost 70 percent of the vote to keep her seat against Democrat challenger Jeanne Supin. In Ashe County, Ballard won by more than 7,000 votes.
Jim O’Niell won Ashe’s vote for N.C. Attorney General, with 10,743 votes to Josh Stein’s 4,577.
In the race for N.C. State Auditor, Anthony Wayne Street managed 10,553 votes in the county to Beth Woods’ 4,594.
Steve Troxler won Ashe's vote for N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture with 11,503 votes, while Jenna Wadsworth received 3,847 votes in Ashe.
In the race for N.C. Commissioner of Insurance, Mike Causey won 10,889 Ashe County votes compared to Wayne Goodwin’s 4,268.
Josh Dobson edged out Jessica Holmes for the N.C. Commissioner of Labor seat in Ashe with 10,961 votes, while Holmes won 4,304.
Ashe’s pick for N.C. Secretary of State, E.C. Sykes picked up 10,439 votes in Ashe County, Elaine Marshall received 4,817.
In the race for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Catharine Truitt won 10,882 votes in Ashe to Jen Mangrum’s 4,291.
Incumbent Dale Folwell defeated Ronnie Chatterji with 10,887 votes in Ashe to Chatterji's 4,229.
Judicial Offices
10,650 Ashe County voters cast their votes for Republican candidate Paul Newby for NC Supreme Court Justice Seat 1 while incumbent Democrat Cheri Beasley received 4,599.
In the race for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 2, Republican candidate Phil Berger Jr. won Ashe County voters over with 10,947 votes while Democratic candidate Lucy Inman received 4,236 votes.
Republican candidate for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 4, Tamara Barringer won the race against incumbent Democrat Mark A. Davis with 10,901 votes in Ashe County. Davis received 4,262 votes.
Republican candidate April C. Wood won Ashe’s vote for one of the seats on the NC Court of Appeals, with 11,012 votes to Democratic candidate Tricia Shields’ 4,134.
Republican candidate Fred Gore received 10,866 votes in Ashe County in the race for Seat 5 NC Court of Appeals against Democratic candidate Lora Cubbage who received 4,233 votes.
Incumbent Republican candidate Chris Dillon won Ashe’s vote for Seat 6 on the NC Court of Appeals Judge with 10,959 votes while Democratic candidate Gray Styers received 4,116 votes in Ashe.
Ashe voters favored Republican candidate Jeff Carpenter in the race for Seat 7 on the NC Court of Appeals. Carpenter won the county with 10,939 votes over incumbent Democrat Reuben Young who received 4,137.
Donna Shumate, who ran unopposed to serve as NC District Court judge for District 23 received 12,715 votes in Ashe County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.