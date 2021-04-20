WILKESBORO — On April 16, Judge William “Bill” Brooks was suspended by the North Carolina Supreme Court following a violation of judicial rules, according to a NC Supreme Court order. Brooks served as an executor for the estates of two former family friends, prompting his suspension. He will receive no pay during the 30 day suspension, according to the court order.
After following through with the violation, Brooks was reportedly paid $90,000 for his work. The former family friends have been identified as Robert and Mary Grace Crawford, who are residents of Wilkes County. The execution of estates took place after Brooks was appointed a district court judge.
Brooks was appointed by former Gov. Pat McCrory in September 2013 following the death of district court Judge Mitchell L. McLean. After practicing law in in Wilkes County for 33 years, he now covers court in Ashe, Alleghany and Yadkin counties.
The suspension comes after violation of four portions of the Code of Judicial Conduct which state that sitting judges are forbid from serving as executors of estates except for those of family members. Brooks also failed to identify the “extra-judicial-income” on economic disclosure forms in 2016, according to his lawyer.
The court order states that “he engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute and willful misconduct in office.”
The order also reported that the extra-judicial was failed to be reported in excess of $2,000.
