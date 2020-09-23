All North Carolina households — about 4.7 million in all — will soon receive the Judicial Voter Guide 2020.
The 2020 guide contains information about all candidates for N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals. It also includes important election dates and deadlines, tips for voters, information about the three options for voting, and a removable North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form.
The guide also features a letter from State Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell, which details safety precautions that will be in place at all early voting sites and Election Day polling places to minimize the opportunity for COVID-19 transmission.
“We are excited for voters to receive this year’s edition of the Judicial Voter Guide,” Brinson Bell said. “Along with judicial candidate profiles, we’ve included a wealth of information to ensure North Carolinians are ready to vote in the upcoming election.”
All three voting methods are still available for North Carolina voters: (1) by mail (2) in-person during one-stop early voting, October 15-31; or (3) on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Voters who have already requested an absentee ballot — either on paper or through the State Board’s Absentee Ballot Request Portal — should not submit another request.
To track the status of their absentee ballot, voters can create an account onBallotTrax. BallotTrax allows voters to receive text, email, or phone messages as their ballot moves through the process.
For more information about the Absentee Ballot Request Portal and BallotTrax, please visit https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-mail/absentee-ballot-tools.
Any North Carolina registered voter may request and receive a mail-in absentee ballot for the 2020 general election.
Although the request deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 27, the State Board encourages voters who wish to vote by mail to request a ballot as soon as possible.
The Judicial Voter Guide 2020, which is required by state law, is also available electronically on the State Board’s website.
