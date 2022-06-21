ASHE COUNTY - Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, announced that Keep Ashe Beautiful has earned the prestigious President’s Circle Award for the 2021 activity year. The announcement was made by Mallory Coffee, Eastern Regional Director for Keep America Beautiful. The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green, and beautiful communities.
In qualifying for the President’s Circle Award, Keep Ashe Beautiful has met standards of merit of Keep America Beautiful by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index; calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio; and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify Ashe County’s community. Keep Ashe Beautiful is one of nearly 700 community- based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network whose programs, initiatives and efforts, supported by millions of volunteers, help transform public spaces into beautiful places.
“One of our nation’s most effective grassroots community resources is our local affiliates, which engage Americans from all corners of the country in volunteer service each year,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Jennifer Lawson. “Our affiliates provide real solutions that help create communities that are socially connected, environmentally healthy, and economically sound. They enrich the communities they serve and help create opportunities for Americans to do beautiful things.”
Community Appearance Index-Litter Index: The Keep America Beautiful Community Appearance Index-Litter Index is a tool used by its affiliates to visually assess overall appearance of communities through indicators, primarily the presence of litter. A team of community representatives conduct the visual analysis using a scoring system ranging from 1-4, with “1” rated as “no litter” to “4” being “extremely littered.” Each year, affiliates grade their communities during a drive-by examination of the same areas at the same time of the year. This provides an indication of the success of each community’s anti-littering education and other anti-littering programs.
Cost/Benefit Analysis: This measurement tool enables Keep America Beautiful affiliates to demonstrate their ability to leverage community resources by determining the dollar value returned to the community for every dollar invested by private citizen donors and government.
The Keep America Beautiful National Conference, its premier educational and networking forum, brings together leaders, experts, and policymakers in the field of community improvement who share innovative ideas and proven strategies to help improve America’s communities.
