Pictured here are Brian Houck, Collection Manager, Ashe County Environmental Services; Bill Apple, President & Executive Director, Keep Ashe Beautiful; and Scott Hurley, Director, Ashe County Environmental Services.
ASHE COUNTY - Ashe County Environmental Services and Keep Ashe Beautiful partnered to distribute truck tarps to Ashe County residents bringing awareness to the importance of securing your load to minimize roadside litter.
The tarps are available at any of the Ashe County Convenience Centers and at the Ashe County landfill. They will be handed out by Convenience Center and landfill attendants to people with unsecured loads trying to encourage covering their truck beds to avoid loose materials blowing out while driving.
"Keep Ashe Beautiful gave out 140 tarps this year; with community donations, we hope to give out more next year" said Bill Apple, KAB President.
Keep America Beautiful found that 50 billion pieces of litter were along U.S. Roadways during a study in 2021. Last year alone, Keep Ashe Beautiful collected almost 40,000 pounds of roadside litter in Ashe County.
"We hope by bringing awareness to the problem and help people to understand they can make a big difference with a small effort of using a tarp to haul their garbage," Apple said.
