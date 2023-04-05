WILKESBORO - Wilkes Community College has named Kristen Macemore as Vice President of Instruction. This role provides leadership and supervision for WCC instructional areas in the coordination, planning, design, delivery, review, and evaluation of instructional programs, as well as provides oversight of the Ashe Campus and Alleghany Center.
WCC President, Dr. Jeff Cox stated, “I am so excited to see Kristen Macemore moving into the role of Vice President of Instruction for Wilkes Community College. She is a shining star among the alumni from Wilkes Community College who have gone on to achieve tremendous professional success. She is going to do a great job in this critical role!”
Macemore began teaching at Wilkes Community College in 2003, served as chair within the Business and Public Service Technologies (BPST) division from 2005 until 2017, and served as dean of the BPST division from 2017 until 2023. Macemore has served as the Interim VP of Instruction since January 1, 2023.
Macemore completed her associate in applied science degree at Wilkes Community College in 1998. She then earned her bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems in 2000 and a Master of Business Administration from Gardner-Webb University in 2003. She is a 2010 graduate of the WCC Leadership program and a 2016 graduate of Leadership Wilkes through the Wilkes County Chamber of Commerce. She completed the Advanced Administration Institute, N.C. State University Continuing Education in 2018.
During her tenure at WCC, Macemore has worked with SACS-COC reaffirmation and multiple Quality Enhancement Plan initiatives which were focused on improving teaching and learning outcomes. She has worked with various community partners to advance program offerings. Her work in higher education has been focused on student-centered practices and program alignment with industry needs.
Macemore stated, “After graduating from WCC, it was clear to me that my career goal was to be right back here and serve our community. I love the environment and supportive culture our college provides and have seen first-hand what the college can do for students.” She adds, “As a graduate and employee of Wilkes Community College, I strongly value its open-door policy and its mission to provide high-quality educational opportunities.”
Macemore lives in Ronda, with her husband Jamye, son Luke, and daughter Lauren.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
