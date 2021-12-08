The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 15: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Jennifer D. Bradley. Grantors: Peter T. and Mary A. Stofflet and the Peter T. and Mary A. Stofflet Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1737.
July 15: 1 Tract, Obids Township. Grantee: Kelley M. B. Blevins. Grantors: Margaret L. Bare and Kelley M. B. Blevins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1757.
July 15: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Tony R. Bare. Grantors: Margaret L. Bare and Kelley M. B. Blevins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1760.
July 15: 3 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Karin R. Bare. Grantors: Margaret L. Bare and Kelley M. B. Blevins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1763.
July 15: 1.019 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Harry A. and Gidget J. Twilley. Grantors: Harold H. Absher and Susan A. Cheek. Excise Tax: $226. Value: $113,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1772.
July 15: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Harry A. and Gidget J. Twilley. Grantors: Harold H. Absher and Susan A. Cheek. Excise Tax: $226. Value: $113,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1785.
July 16: 13.113 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Stanley J. and Deborah L. Oblaczynski and the Stanley and Deborah Oblaczynski Revocable Trust. Grantors: Stanley J. and Deborah L. Oblaczynski. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1857.
July 16: 6.588 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: James A. Scott Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: William G. and Helen Hilderbrand. Excise Tax: $153. Value: $76,500. Book: 0529. Page: 1859.
July 16: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Jacob Moody. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1863.
July 16: 1 Acre, Obids Township. Grantees: Clayborn H. and Sandra C. Wagoner. Grantor: Travis S. Wagoner. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1872.
July 16: 1.56 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Donald B. and Amanda C. Thomas. Grantor: Tasha E. Grady. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1875.
July 16: 0.91 Acres, Piney Creek Township: Grantee: Cody Garn. Grantors: Robert B. and Anne M. McMullen. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1878.
July 16: 1.656 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kim H. C. Hunter. Grantors: Todd C. and Juliet L. Freeland. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1892.
July 16: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Bradley M. Scorse. Grantors: Donald B. and Deborah C. Hatfield. Excise Tax: $1,276. Value: $638,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1925.
July 16: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gary K. Pruitt. Grantors: John C. and Patricia C. Klipfel and the Kipfel Family Joint Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1950.
July 16: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Christopher A. and Lillian M. Madden. Grantor: Marci N. Uricola. Excise Tax: $1,600. Value: $800,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1971.
July 16: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Shannell E. Carter. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1994.
July 19: 4 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David M. and Pamela C. Allen. Grantors: David M. and Pamela C. Allen. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2022.
July 19: 9.277 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Big 6 Farm, LLC. Grantors: Berkeley B. Wilson Jr. and Barbara K. Wilson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2053.
July 19: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: WMP Rocky Top Enterprises, LLC. Grantor: Parkway Pointe North, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2084.
July 19: 3.3 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Tracy S. Poe. Grantors: Luther, Johnny and Russell W. Poe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2090.
July 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gretel P. Howell and Sheryl H. Williamson. Grantor: Gretel P. Howell. Excise. Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0529. Page: 2092.
July 20: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Paul E. and Cynthia A. Chetlain and the Trust Agreement of Paul E. and Cynthia A. Chetlain. Grantor: Peter Becker. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2226.
July 20: 2.50 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Heather Beach. Grantor: Ernest D. Houser. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2230.
July 20: 1.218 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Steven C. and Holly Sebastian. Grantors: David M. and Janice Smith. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2232.
July 20: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantees: Steven C. and Holly Sebastian. Grantors: David M. and Janice Smith. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2245.
July 21: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Linda Black. Grantors: Jonathan D. and Jennifer K. Hess. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2283.
July 21: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Christian Y. and Ginger K. Jordan. Grantor: Eloise E. Stewart. Excise Tax: $27. Value: $13,500. Book: 0529. Page: 2296.
July 21: 1.65 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brandon and Kahryn E. Blevins. Grantors: Brandon and Kahryn Blevins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2302.
July 21: 30.946 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: John K. and Christy R. Brittain. Grantor: Kathleen R. Keaton. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2305.
