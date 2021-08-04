Chanda Richardson
The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 23: 26.932 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Luis A. Durani. Grantor: Frank E. Denny. Excise Tax: $244. Value: $122,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0884.
April 23: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Scott and Luanne L. Nelson. Grantor: Jefferson Station Partners, Ltd. Partnership. Excise Tax: $146. Value: $73,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0896.
April 23: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth G. and Robin S. Sexton. Grantors: Charles E. Norris and Sarah N. and Jerry C. Stroud. Excise Tax: $1,090. Value: $545,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0938.
April 23: 0.55 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jerry C. and Sarah N. Stroud. Grantors: Charles E. Norris and Jerry C. and Sarah N. Stroud. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0942.
April 23: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Rebecca A. Winebarger. Grantors: David D. and Theresa F. Woodie, Robert D. and Debra K. Rose, David R. and Linda A. Johnson and Michael C. and Rebecca A. Winebarger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0953.
April 23: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Debra K. Rose. Grantors: David D. and Theresa F. Woodie, Robert D. and Debra K. Rose, David R. and Linda A. Johnson and Michael C. and Rebecca A. Winebarger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0957.
April 23: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Linda A. Johnson. Grantors: David D. and Theresa F. Woodie, Robert D. and Debra K. Rose, David R. and Linda A. Johnson and Michael C. and Rebecca A. Winebarger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0961.
April 23: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Debra K. Rose, Linda A. Johnson and Rebecca A. Winebarger. Grantors: David G. and Theresa F. Woodie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0965.
April 23: 1.390 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: James G. and Linda C. Gee. Grantors: James G. and Linda C. Gee. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0968.
April 23: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jason M. and Amanda M. Bedsole. Grantors: Mary G. McIntyre and the Mary G. McIntyre Living Trust. Excise Tax: $920. Value: $460,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0973.
April 23: 1.50 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Melissa Buelin. Grantor: Carlos Pennington. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0526. Page: 0994.
April 23: 19.723 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Patrick W. and Amy M. Borders. Grantors: Darren and Vanessa C. Miller. Excise Tax: $216. Value: $108,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0997.
April 26: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Howard J. and Kathleen A. Turnmire. Grantors: Gene D. and Jerri A. Paulk. Excise Tax: $372. Value: $186,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1034.
April 26: 1 Lot, Helton Township. Grantee: Creekside Pointe, LLC. Grantors: Luie, Colleen S. and Louis A. Brennan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1037.
April 26: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: James F. and Caroline B. Chura. Grantor: Mary G. Fielding. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1072.
April 26: 84.31 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Molly H. Breden and Timothy L. Rhoades. Grantors: Richard L. and Judith M. Bailey and Carl F. Jacks III. Excise Tax: $672. Value: $336,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1074.
April 26: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Jackie W. and Margie K. Gray. Grantor: Ellen Phipps. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1095.
April 26: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John R. Kuyekendall Jr. and Shannon Brignac. Grantor: John R. Kuyekendall. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1136.
April 28: 6 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Timber & Logging, LLC. Grantor: Arden Solar, LLC. Excise Tax: $990. Value: $495,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1197.
April 28: 0.992 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Michael A. and Hunter B. Lambert and Autumn Eldreth. Grantor: Carol Roop. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1208.
April 28: 3 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Scott J. Reynolds. Grantors: William M. Jones Jr. and Merri J. Jones. Excise Tax: $278. Value: $139,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1212.
April 28: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Ingrid Eschman. Grantor: Mario Ciardella. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1240.
April 28: 1.17 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Andrew J. and Susan C. Powers. Grantor: Susan R. Absher. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1244.
April 28. 18.904 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Dawn C. Goodman. Grantor: Frances B. Cheek. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1260.
April 28: 1 Acre, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Christopher M. Day and Ashley M. Burgess. Grantors: Tony J. and Karen S. B. Richardson. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1278.
April 28: 1.598 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Chris and Brittany Jones. Grantors: Kenneth A. Graham and Allison P. Veler. Excise Tax: $189. Value: $94,500. Book: 0526. Page: 1340.
April 29: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Donald B. and Amanda C. Thomas. Grantors: Michael J. and Susan M. Colannino. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1343.
April 29: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Fleetwood Mountain Community Association. Grantor: Fleetwood Falls, Inc. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1348.
April 29: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kenneth D. and Cynthia D. Baker. Grantors: Joseph Shipbaugh, Benjamin Beshears and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.