The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 4: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Deborah A. Robinson. Grantors: Stephen D. and Amy K. K. Spell. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1755.
May 4: 7.99 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: CMH Homes, Inc. Grantors: Kristopher S. and Shannon N. Fisher. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1761.
May 4: 57.5 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert M. and Elsie K. Hollingsworth. Grantor: Audrey M. Sheets. Excise Tax: $575. Value: $287,500. Book: 0526. Page: 1764.
May 4: 68 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert M. and Elsie K. Hollingsworth. Grantors: Mary M. Finney and Burnice R. Hester. Excise Tax: $680. Value: $340,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1768.
May 5: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Hans E. and Ronda E. Sheil, Herman H. Hardison III and Fonda E. Hardison. Grantors: Jose and Luana Biscaya and the Jose Biscaya and Luana Living Trust. Excise Tax: $639. Value: $319,500. Book: 0526. Page: 1791.
May 5: 12 Tracts, Clifton and West Jefferson Townships. Grantees: Betty M. Stanley and Frederick K. Britt Jr. Grantor: Betty M. Stanley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1802.
May 5: 0.637 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ma C. and Fernando L. Crescencio. Grantors: Paul E. Taylor Jr. and Patricia S. Taylor. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1806.
May 5: 1.693 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kevin M. and Kira R. Kennedy. Grantor: John G. Legget. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1814.
May 5: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joseph Sample. Grantor: Town of West Jefferson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1828.
May 5: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Bob Johnson. Grantor: Town of West Jefferson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1831.
May 6: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Rommel and Maria Este. Grantor: Montpelier Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $17. Value: $8,500. Book: 0526. Page: 1835.
May 6: 0.987 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark C. and Dru S. Robson. Grantor: A & I Martin Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1901.
May 6: 1.003 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gary T. and Gail Gilbert Hefner. Grantors: Paul C. and Judy Tobin and the Tobin Living Trust. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1961.
May 6: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gary S. and Cathy D. Clubb. Grantor: Charles T. Harper. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1965.
May 6: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan T. and Ashley K. Golding. Grantors: Robert S. and Betty K. Caldwell. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1967.
May 6: 2.896 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark and Deborah Chapman. Grantors: Donna B. Lewis and W. M. Lewis Jr. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1979.
May 6: 2 Tracts and 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lynwood J. and Hulda M. Smith and the Hulda M. Smith Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Hulda M. Smith. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1982.
May 7: 1.019 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Lowell C. and Kristin L. H. Wing. Grantor: Wing Realty, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1986.
May 7: 1.019 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Wing Realty Mountains, LLC. Grantors: Lowell C. and Kristin L. H. Wing. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1989.
May 7: 17.817 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Richard Fletcher and Sherry Coco. Grantors: Randy K. Winfrey Sr. and Debrah, Michael A. and Sue Winfrey. Excise Tax: $142. Value: $71,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2060.
May 7: 1.24 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Danny R. Sullivan. Grantors: Edward T. and Felicitas B. Sullivan and Dorothy S. Barker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 2064.
May 7: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Hugo G. R. Ramirez and Mireya S. Bermudez. Grantors: Triad Ventures and Michael L. Severt. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2078.
May 7: 13.281 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Larry and Amy Parker. Grantors: Abner B. Fortner III and Kandace R. Fortner. Excise Tax: $188. Value: $94,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2081.
May 7: Lots 2-37, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: James F. Parson. Grantor: Lifestore Bank. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2084.
May 7: 2.942 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: David B. Sutton. Grantor: Allen S. Smith. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2146.
May 7: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joey K. and Elizabeth M. Dancy. Grantors: Michael J. and Kimberly W. Rivieccio and Edgar and Edith Watterson. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2153.
May 7: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Chestnut Hill Community Church. Grantors: Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, Chestnut Hill Methodist Church Cemetery and The Board of Trustees, Western North Carolina Conference , United Methodist Church, Inc. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2159.
May 7: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David K. Burke and Jean F. Frye. Grantors: Jean F. Frye. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 2167.
May 7: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Foy E. Grubb Jr. and the 2003 Foy E. Grubb, Jr. Living Trust. Grantor: Foy E. Grubb, Jr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 2169.
