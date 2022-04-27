The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
March 1: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cadon Properties, LLC. Grantor: Cadon Management Company, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1900.
March 1: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert D. Smith and the Robert D. Smith Living Trust. Grantor: Cadon Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $185. Value: $92,500. Book: 0538. Page: 1903.
March 1: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Craig and Meredith Kitson, Michael A. Leserra III and Helen J. Leserra. Grantors: Noah R., Adam R. and Melissa M. Wyatt, Matthew K. and Sierra L. Guenther and Amos M. and Timothy L. Marley. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1910.
March 1: 21.305 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Chad A. Boyd and Jack E. Abernathy, Jr. Grantors: Michael and Virginia B. Tate and the Blue Ridge Conservancy. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1916.
March 1: 5 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Greenwrightglen, LLC. Grantors: Robert and Monica D. H. Gaegler. Excise Tax: $2,100. Value: $1,050,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1928.
March 1: 0.5 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Randy V. and Barbara T. Revis. Grantors: Kenneth B., Shirley, Gary B., Edna, James C., Ema L., Denver and Mitzi M. Caudill, Bonnie L, Judy, David E., Matthew and Shannon Jones, John and Ann Miller, Teresa Sexton, Birdie, Richard S. and Sandra Campbell, Gale and Patricia Elliott, Ethel, Kenneth Ann and Peggy Lyalls, Amanda L. Davis and Ralph and Anita Testerman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1938.
March 1: 6.931 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Lottie Coldiron. Grantors: Timothy, Krista L. and Sylvia Ketner, Katrina K. Brock, Dennis and Jessica K. Hamby and the Sylvia Ketner Estate. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1958.
March 1: 9.511 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Keaton S. and Ashton L. Craven. Grantors: Johnny R. and Sadie L. Craven. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1964.
March 1: 7 Tracts, West Jefferson and Jefferson Townships. Grantee: Lloyd D. Heron. Grantor: Nancy K. Hight. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1967.
March 1: 0.75 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Nancy K. Hight. Grantor: Lloyd D. Heron. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1972.
March 1: 2 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Taylor A. and Katherine B. Waitt. Grantors: Thomas R. and Diance Cc. McGonigal. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1974.
March 2: 9.809 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Oleg and Tiffany N. Boyarovsky. Grantors: Paul L. and Bea Moore, Arthur and Sandra Thornton and Debbie M. Parker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2012.
March 2: 0.772 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Todd R. and Melinda J. Crouse. Grantors: Christopher J. and Kathleen H. Doyle. Excise Tax: $1,303. Value: $651,500. Book: 0538. Page: 2017.
March 2: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania. Grantees: Gene and Julie Powell, Andrew Horvath, Alton Absher, Jr. and the Gene and Julie Powell Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2024.
March 2: 3 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Melvin and Doris M. Outen, The Doris M. Outen Marital Trust and the Melvin and Doris Outen Revocable Trust. Grantors: Melvin and Doris M. Outen and the Melvin and Doris Outen Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2027.
March 2: 0.857 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Fraiser O. Bingham. Grantors: Rick Weavil and Susan M. McBurney. Excise Tax: $876. Value: $438,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2032.
March 2: 1 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: 239 Maple Tree Lane, LLC. Grantors: Walter L. and Susan H. Johnston. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2037.
March 2: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: William D. Carrol, Jr. and Cristy K. Carroll. Grantors: John W. Gresham, Laurie Graybeal, Margaret E. Holliday and Theodore O. Fillette III. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2047.
March 2: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: John W. Gresham, Laurie Graybeal, Margaret E. Holliday and Theodore O. Fillette III. Grantors: William D. Carroll, Jr. and Cristy K. Carroll. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2051.
March 2: 108.813 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantors: John W. Gresham, Laurie Graybeal, Margaret E. Holliday, Theodore O. Fillette III, William D. Carroll, Jr. and Cristy K. Carroll. Excise Tax: $813. Value: $406,500. Book: 0538. Page: 2054.
March 2: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Kenneth L. and Pamela L. Lather, the Pamela L. Lather Revocable Trust and the Kenneth L. Lather Revocable Trust. Grantors: Kenneth L. and Pamela L. Lather. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2070.
March 2: 1.3 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James R. Collier, Jr. and Debra A. Collier. Grantors: Richard B. and Kara J. Winn. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2115.
March 2: 1 Tract, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Shuphora Sherrod. Grantor: Scout Land Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2136.
March 2: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Alvin M. Williams, Jr. and Desiree N. Williams. Grantors: Ronald T. and Mary B. Johnson. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2139.
