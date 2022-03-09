Chanda Richardson
The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 8: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James R. and Dana M. Armstrong. Grantor: Jack R. Allen. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2357.
Sept. 8: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jennifer S. Simmons and the Jennifer S. Simmons Revocable Trust. Grantors: Jerry B. and Cynthia S. Dalton. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2360.
Sept. 8: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Susan S. Trianosky. Grantor: Jerry P. Smith. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 2389.
Sept. 8: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Matt M. Dagli. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2392.
Sept. 8: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Grounded Properties, LLC. Grantor: Ronald L. Easter. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0531. Page: 2420.
Sept. 8: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Charles A. and Jennifer F. Woodard. Grantors: Richard A. Piepenbrok and Vicki J. Tompkins. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2424.
Sept. 8: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Bare-Perkins Farms, LLC. Grantor: Perkins Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 2468.
Sept. 9: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Peter B. Frye. Grantors: Johannes J. and Carol S. Raaff. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0030.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Douglas W. and Jane H. Oakley. Grantor: Homestead Development Corporation. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0034.
Sept. 9: 0.34 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Capital City Stow-N-Go, LLC. Grantors: William M. and Karen R. Pate. Excise Tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0039.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jason R. and Karen K. Walker. Grantor: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0062.
Sept. 9: 28.672 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charlie and Shannon Carroll. Grantor: Casey J. Carroll. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0090.
Sept. 9: 1.172 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charlie and Shannon Carroll. Grantor: Casey J. Carroll. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0093.
Sept. 9: 6.83, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charlie and Shannon Carroll. Grantor: Casey J. Carroll. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0097.
Sept. 9: 1.602 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charlie and Shannon Carroll. Grantor: Casey J. Carroll. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0100.
Sept. 9: 0.5 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Paul F. and Jaden Daly. Grantor: Paul F. Daly. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0119.
Sept. 9: 0.436 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Carolyn Church. Grantors: Richard A. and Andrea D. Grogan. Excise Tax: $674. Value: $337,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0128.
Sept. 9: 5.509 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: John, Linda and Jennifer Early. Grantor: Cheryl A. Ransopher. Excise Tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0141.
Sept. 9: 0.373 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Marta M. Ortega. Grantor: Joshua B. Lyalls. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0144.
Sept. 9: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Damian Rojas and Maria A. H. Juarez. Grantor: Bright Home Ventures, LLC. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0159.
Sept. 9: 4.5 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher J. and Jennifer E. Cook. Grantors: James Boswell and Janice C. Boswell and Jill C. Smith. Excise Tax: $652. Value: $326,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0168.
Sept. 9: 1.064 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Patrick and Caitlin Massey. Grantors: Mark R. and Karen L. Drakage. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0183.
Sept. 10: 82.751 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Journey Garcia. Grantor: Nelson Jimenez. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0217.
Sept. 10: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Richard A. and Barbara L. Rowe. Grantors: Theodore L. and Susan G. Mitchell. Excise Tax: $828. Value: $414,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0222.
Sept. 10: 1.291 Acres, Lansing Township. Grantee: Victoria J. Oliver. Grantors: Jonathan and Ellen Reece. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0226.
Sept. 10: 3 Tracts, Helton Township. Grantee: David C., David L. and David M. Ball. Grantors: David C., David L. and David M. Ball. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0234.
Sept. 10: 5.670 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: BH Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantors: Herman E. and Patricia Miller. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0249.
Sept. 10: 0.5 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Tiffany Chatham and Madeline Wilson. Grantors: Timothy and Juanita Walden and Louise and Lacy Hamm. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0283.
Sept. 10: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Rose S. Powers. Grantor: Jonathan K. Sayers. Excise Tax: $830. Value: $415,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0296.
Sept. 10: 125.558 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Church Real Estate Investments, LLC. Grantors: Alice Atwood, Patrick Considine, Noel Miller, William and Pam Laurence, Anna Russell and Sheree Jones. Excise Tax: $1,382. Value: $691,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0315.
