The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 8: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Maribel Ruiz. Grantors: Joseph Shipbaugh, Benjamin Beshears and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1811.
Apr. 8: 2 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Billy J. and Janice W. Henson. Grantor: Hugh Heine. Excise Tax: $46. Value: $23,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1815.
April 8: 0.414 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: CSC NC, LLC. Grantor: Morris Broadband, LLC. Excise Tax: $116. Value: $58,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1817.
April 9: 20.715 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Jose A. and Patricia L. Alejandrez. Grantor: AD Grand Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1837.
April 9: 1.214 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joshua and Miranda Wingler. Grantors: Vaughn and Debra L. McNeill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1856.
April 9: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Christopher R. and Catherine D. Manley and William J. and Beverly H. Forsyth. Grantors: Richard J. and Judy M. Gough. Excise Tax: $960. Value: $480,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1865.
April 9: 0.521 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ronald N. and Charlotte E. Hunt. Grantor: Keith B. Gambill. Excise Tax: $224. Value: $112,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1869.
April 9: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bradley D. Smith and Jennifer L. Menaker. Grantor: Anthony T. Capra. Excise Tax: $857. Value: $428,500. Book: 0525. Page: 1880.
April 9: 1 Tract, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael J. Siegert Jr. and Kelly A. Seigert. Grantors: Irene B. McLarty, Deborah S. Taft and the Irene B. McLarty and Deborah S. Taft Living Trust. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1900.
April 9: 0.5 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: John Moran. Grantor: William O. Day. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1903.
April 9: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gregory C. and Cheryl W. Jones. Grantors: Ruth A. Porter and the Ruth A. Porter Living Trust. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1924.
April. 9: 2 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: William S. Nichols. Grantor: William D. Greer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1928.
April 9: 2.09 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: John P. Ambrose Jr. and Marcia L. Ambrose. Grantors: Thomas H. and Charlene A. Johnson. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1930.
April 9: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Beverly J. Greene. Grantors: Kenneth S. and Michelle C. Harbin. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1936.
April 12: 1.817 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Robert and Mary W. Palmes. Grantors: Wesley C. Palmes III and Wesley and Mary M. Palmes. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1956.
April 12: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Charlie Warwick and the 163 Charlie Warwick Road Trust. Grantor: Barbara J. Pim. Excise Tax: $332. Value: $166,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2010.
April 13: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: William C. and Melonie G. Church. Grantors: William C. and Melonie G. Church and the William C. Church and Melonie Church Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 2061.
April 13: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: David and Samantha Hewitt. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2070.
April 13: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Phillipe Pautesta. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2085.
April 13: 1 Lot, Helton Township. Grantees: Jeffrey W. and Linda S. Maidment. Grantor: Michael Harmon. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2105.
April 13: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Considering Fields, LLC. Grantors: John and Monica Gardner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 2144.
April 13: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John and Monica Gardner. Grantor: Considering Fields, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 2148.
April 13: 3.38 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Tonya D. and Holley D. Roark. Grantor: Ellen F. Davis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 2165.
April 14: 4.51 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Paul E. Phillips Jr. and Sebrina Phillips. Grantor: Hazel C. Porter. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0525. Page: 2198.
April 14: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Lisa D. Brinton. Grantors: Gary and Karen E. Pfeffer. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2200.
April 14: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Maureen Taylor. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2204.
April 14: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Suzanne Tomasi. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2208.
April 14: 4.305 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paul L. Goodwin Sr. and Judith L. Goodwin. Grantors: Michael E., Jack V. and Timothy M. Little, Robert C. and Janet E. O’Brien and Debra Pyrek. Excise Tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2218.
April 14: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Barry and Robin Donta. Grantor: MRSR 14, LLC. Excise Tax: $285. Value: $142,500. Book: 0525. Page: 2273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.