The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
March 14: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Blue Bird Ventures NC, LLC. Grantors: David J. Bonanni and Brandy L. Gray. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 0606.
March 14: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Shawn L. Roland. Grantors: James S. Land and Lesley D. Creamer. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0608.
March 14: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantee: The Cove Group NC, LLC. Grantors: Oliver O. Wooten and the Olin Wooten Trusts. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0626.
March 14: 0.2648 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Daniel C. and Lisa R. Burbank. Grantor: David W. Miller. Excise Tax: $42. Value: $21,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0664.
March 14: 0.219 Acres, Helton Township. grantees: Mark and Wendy Stanley. Grantors: Dean, Betty, Edward, Felicitas B. and Misty Sullivan, Dorothy S. Barker, the Dorothy S. Barker Estate, Ernie and Barbara S. Carpenter and Dustin C. and Tammy Blevins. Excise Tax: $298. Value: $149,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0667.
March 14: 3.615 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Leonard T. Melfi. Grantors: William E. Robinson, Stephanie Jimulis and Randy A. and Yvonne C. Davis. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0695.
March 15: 3 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: James and Kelly Wiggins. Grantors: Ryan and Samantha Shepherd. Excise Tax: $464. Value: $232,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0740.
March 15: 1.897 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher and Erin Reynolds. Grantors: Barry K. and Cari A. H. Liddle. Excise Tax: $1,115. Value: $557,500. Book: 0539. Page: 0758.
March 15: 77.437 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Sandra E. Phillips. Grantor: Kelly L. Phillips. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 0785.
March 15: 13.98 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Mary K. Myatt and the Myatt Dwe Trust. Grantors: Herbert L. and Barbara A. McCoy. Excise Tax: $184. Value: $92,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0789.
March 15: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Alex B. and Marc A. Barth. Grantors: Susan J. Taylor and the Taylor Family Trust. Excise Tax: $670. Value: $335,500. Book: 0539. Page: 0827.
March 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Oscar F. G. Valadez. Grantors: Matthew B. and Bonnie J. Anders. Excise Tax: $510. Value: $255,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0851.
March 15: 2.5 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Tammy Sexton. Grantors: Don and Brenda G. Welborn. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0868.
March 16: 4 Tracts, Ashe and Wilkes. Grantee: McElwee Timber, LLC. Grantors: William H. McElwee III, Karen I., John P. and Dorothy P. McElwee and E. Bedford and Elizabeth M. Cannon. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 0878.
March 16: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James and Diana Hendrix. Grantors: James D. and Kim G. Rooney. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0887.
March 16: 2 Parcels, Helton Township. Grantees: Bradley S. and Phyllis C. Belk. Grantors: Brian R. and Deborah M. Brown. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0891.
March 16: 2.549 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Crown Point Investor 70, LLC. Grantors: Ana A. Hodgen and Bjarne Snopestad. Excise Tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0539. Page: 0897.
March 16: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth A. and Renee A. Livingston. Grantor: Ricardo P. Virella. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0916.
March 16: 11.965 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Sean G. and Melissa L. Brooks. Grantor: Mary E. Johnson. Excise Tax: $149. Value: $74,500. Book: 0539. Page: 0920.
March 16: 0.172 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Rainy Afternoon, LLC. Grantors: Mary K. Lam. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0932.
March 16: 0.340 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Richard Burke. Grantors: Raymond J. and Misty Burke. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 0935.
March 16: 0.220 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Warrensville Baptist Church. Grantors: Shelly Hicks, Blanche S. Day and Paul Stanley. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0937.
March 17: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael and Pamela Carpenzano. Grantor: Northwestern Housing Enterprises, Inc. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1006.
March 17: 4.3 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Michael C. and Cari M. Lewis. Grantors: Harold, Sharon, Michael C., Cari M., Brett, Melissa, Kaylan Pauline and Steven B. Lewis and Belinda L. Pennington. Excise tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1041.
March 17: 14 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Ricky A. Roten. Grantors: Conley and Brenda C. Roten. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1046.
March 17: 1.423 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jose R. and Susie Martin. Grantor: Raul Martin. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1050.
March 17: 6.845 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ervin and Kelly Hagy. Grantors: Ervin and Kelly Hagy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1062.
March 17: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Tobin K. Vanscoy. Grantor: John E. Traynham, III. Excise Tax: $27. Value: $13,500. Book: 0539. Page: 1064.
March 17: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Justin E. Jones and Amy M. Miller. Grantors: Bradley W. and Miranda L. Jordan. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1067.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.