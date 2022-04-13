The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
Feb. 21: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Damion M. Arroyo. Grantors: Daniel J. O’Hanlon and Alicia Wiggins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0959.
Feb. 22: 0.262 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles J. and Rita C. Davis. Grantors: Synthia W. and Lenna R. Brooks. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0974.
Feb. 22: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: George A. and Carrie N. Gambill. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0981.
Feb. 22: 1 Tract, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: William D. Eckard, Jr. Grantors: Paul Potter, Jr. and Christina Potter. Excise Tax: $215. Value: $107,500. Book: 0538. Page: 1006.
Feb. 22: 2.243 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Kimberly A. Herrera. Grantors: Cole and Jinger Harless. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1009.
Feb. 22: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Amado L. and Mary B. Cruz. Grantor: Atitlan Ventures, LLC. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0538. Page: 1039.
Feb. 23: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: David M. Keyse. Grantors: Jim and Adelina G. Loomer. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1041.
Feb. 23: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gary D. and Katherine L. Roth, The Gary D. Roth Revocable Trust and the Katherine L. Roth Revocable Trust. Grantors: Donald J. and Terri Helus. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1065.
Feb. 23: 15.284 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Molly H. Breden and Timothy L. Rhoades. Grantors: Kenneth A. and Deborah L. Perry. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1069.
Feb. 23: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: David T. and Christina F. Cockey. Grantors: Kevin D. and Kimberly A. S. Miles. Excise Tax: $830. Value: $415,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1105.
Feb. 23: 2.046 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Avant-Garde Strategies, LLC. Grantors: Sandra G., Jerry, Kathy G. and Robert McNeill, Carl and Ann G. Hendrix, Karen G. Sheets and John G. Gentry. Excise Tax: $389. Value: $194,500. Book: 0538. Page: 1121.
Feb. 23: 0.291 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: WJ Capital, LLC. Grantor: Twin Falls Real Estate, LLC. Excise Tax: $185. Value: $92,500. Book: 0538. Page: 1187.
Feb. 23: 1 Tract, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Scout Land Group, LLC. Grantor: Karen M. Clark. Excise Tax: $37. Value: $18,500. Book: 0538. Page: 1191.
Feb. 23: 10.020 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Gray C. Hayes. Grantors: Richard S., Stefanie S. and Roderick Billette and Gray C. Hayes. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1195.
Feb. 24: 5.084 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: KME Development, LLC. Grantor: A-1 Mountain Realty, LLC. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1218.
Feb. 24: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Michael and Holly Kesserling. Grantors: Linda J. and Jennifer L. Brooks, Ashley N, Keith A. and Bradley T. Rattz, Max D. Thompson and Stephanie M. Watts. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1269.
Feb. 24: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Rosario Edreira. Grantors: Luray G. Rominger and Boonies, LLC. Excise Tax: $920. Value: $460,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1287.
Feb. 24: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: John M. and Tina M. Luther. Grantors: Maxine J. Robb and Sherry M. Nelson. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1334.
Feb. 24: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Rosario Edreira. Grantors: Arthur G. Fletcher, Jr. and Martha A. Fletcher. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1349.
Feb. 24: 0.448 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Kenneth M. Prevost. Grantors: Steven C. and Betty M. Houck. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1352.
Feb. 24: 6 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Laura Dye, Roger Swanson, the Laura Dye Revocable Trust and the Roger Swanson Revocable Trust. Grantors: Laura L. Dye and Roger P. Swanson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1376.
Feb. 24: 2.556 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Seth and Shelia Bailey. Grantors: Greg and Yvonne Nichols and Seth and Shelia Bailey. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1388.
Feb. 24: 16.050 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Greg and Yvonne Nichols. Grantors: Greg and Yvonne Nichols and Seth and Shelia Bailey. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1392.
Feb. 24: 1 Lot, Lansing Township. Grantees: Andrej P. and Emanuela O. Hitz. Grantors: Robert D. and Brenda B. Long. Excise Tax: $198. Value: $99,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1396.
Feb. 24: 1.107 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Michael Nicholson. Grantors: Brian and Maria Rogers, Marc E. Savard, Jamie and Mary M. Heffner and Tyler and Virginia A. Chase. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1401.
Feb. 24: 11.192 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Mark N. Platts and Elizabeth B. Simons. Grantor: Margaret S. Linkous. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1418.
Feb. 25: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantees: Bobby D., Linda P. and Pamela Seatz. Grantors: Bobby D. and Linda P. Seatz. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1435.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.