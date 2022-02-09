The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 23: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Jonathan C. and Kristin L. Blackwell. Grantor: Jimmy O. Bridges, Jr. Excise Tax: $201. Value: $100,500. Book: 0531. Page: 0842.
Aug. 23: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Richard W. and Victoria P. Moore. Grantor: Jimmy O. Bridges, Jr. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0844.
Aug. 23: 3.463 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Michael and Klaudia Shaw. Grantors: Carlos A. and Rebecca T. Garcia. Excise Tax: $634. Value: $317,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0861.
Aug. 23: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph E. and Pamela M. Gambill and Felix R. Thomalis, Jr. Grantor: Betty J. Gambill. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0868.
Aug. 23: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Lexie J. and Kelly B. Greene. Grantors: Reinaldo and Mara B. Oyaneder. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0945.
Aug. 24: 1 Tract, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Lindsay P. Carroll. Grantor: Marshall H. Gilbert. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0959.
Aug. 24: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Phil G. Stevens. Grantors: Billy J. and Janice W. Henson. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0989.
Aug. 24: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark H. and Jamie D. Wellborn. Grantors: Steve K. and Donna S. Somers. Excise Tax: $444. Value: $222,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0991.
Aug. 24: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Bright Home Ventures, LLC. Grantors: David M. and Julia A. Sandler. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0994.
Aug. 24: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Richard and Terri Brinton. Grantors: Gary and Karen E. Pfeffer. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0998.
Aug. 24: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher D. and Bethany A. Stone. Grantors: Henry W. and Kathy J. Sigmon. Excise Tax: $125. Value: $62,500. Book: 0531. Page: 1003.
Aug. 24: 17.3 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Joe N. Calloway, Jr. and Teresa F. Calloway. Grantor: Bill P. Cook. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1005.
Aug. 24: 0.250 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William H. and Diane L. Higgins. Grantors: James W. and Carolyn B. Jones. Excise Tax: $740. Value: $370,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1010.
Aug. 24: 2.840 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Donnie J. Blevins. Grantor: Janet Blevins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1013.
Aug. 24: 0.6 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Joanne Stanton and the Joanne Stanton Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joanne Stanton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1016.
Aug. 24: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Rex E. and Teri D. Simpson. Grantor: Double B Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $434. Value: $217,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1019.
Aug. 24: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael J. Colitti, Jr. and Ellen M. Colitti. Grantor: Meab Development, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1045.
Aug. 24: 0.488 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey M. and Martha A. Lail. Grantors: Trent T. and Mitzi H. Trivett. Excise Tax: $575. Value: $287,500. Book: 0531. Page: 1047.
Aug. 24: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: James A. and Katherine A. Zisek. Grantors: Hal S. and Linda I. Neal. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1066.
Aug. 24: 1 Tract, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Keith S. and Lisa J. Sawyer. Grantor: Billy E. Wyatt. Excise Tax: $42. Value: $21,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1086.
Aug. 24: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: William J. Krider. Grantors: Raymond K. and Jan W. Goodman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1090.
Aug. 24: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Raymond K. and Jan W. Goodman. Grantor: William J. Krider. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1092.
Aug. 24: 0.385 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Zachary D. and Breanna R. Walter. Grantors: Danny K. and Angela Roten. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1094.
Aug. 24: 0.062 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Ted and Billie Goodman. Grantors: Emiko H., James L. and Ted W. Goodman. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0531. Page: 1096.
Aug. 24: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John E. and Susan B. Hardin. Grantor: West Mill Creek Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1100.
Aug. 24: 4 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Michael and Laurie Holman. Grantors: J. E. and Margaret R. Holman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1102.
Aug. 24: 1.414 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Joshua and Destiny Barker. Grantor: Wilma S. Severt. Excise Tax: $510. Value: $255,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1115.
Aug. 24: 6.462 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Denver E. Severt. Grantors: Joshua M. and Destiny S. Barker. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1124.
Aug. 25: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathon D. and Jennifer K. Hess. Grantor: Margaret P. Jenkins. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1133.
Aug. 25: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: James A. Huffman, Jr. and Tanja S. Huffman. Grantor: Katherine Houck. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1138.
Aug. 25: 3.541 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Kenneth S. and Elizabeth M. Leighton and the Leighton Family Trust. Grantor: Richard Hafner. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1141.
