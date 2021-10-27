The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 21: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Manuel and Maris Mendez. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1852.
June 21: 5.009 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Walid J. Nicola and Stephanie J. Chase. Grantors: Mark W. McClure and Cheryl M. Elliott. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1858.
June 21: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Terry G. Miller and Stephanie D. Blevins. Grantors: Ralph and Cynthia A. Davis. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1893.
June 21: 2 Tracts, Laurel Township. Grantees: Edward Harney Jr. and Sue P. Harney. Grantors: Ryan M. and Amy R. S. Bumgardner. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1914.
June 21: 137.472 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors: Mary Benbow, Shirley B. Miller and John and Martha B. Pelot. Excise Tax: $440,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1927.
June 22: 55.01 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Robert B. Wohlford. Grantors: William E., Vivian P. and Lela L. Wohlford. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1933.
June 22: 6 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantor: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1967.
June 22: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Rudolph W. Everett. Grantor: Proverbs Real Estate, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1971.
June 22: 44.694 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Robert J. Wurth. Grantors: Ella M. Francis, Martha B. Davis, Zachary Goodman and Darlene G. Loftis. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1994.
June 22: 3.766 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brian C. and Vicki B. Barker. Grantors: Christopher and Dawn Barker, Joseph R. and Patricia B. Graybeal and the Linda A. Barker Estate. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2011.
June 22: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark C. and Cathy T. Travis and the Mark and Cathy Travis 2021 Joint Revocable Trust. Grantors: Mark C. and Cathy T. Travis. Excise Tax: None Book: 0528. Page: 2015.
June 22: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bradley K. and Christina D. Lagle. Grantors: Jordan B. and Taylor P. Crouse. Excise Tax: $740. Value: $370,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2025.
June 23: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Walton Accommodations 59, LLC. Grantors: Gerald J. and Mary S. Piela. Excise Tax: $105. Value: $52,500. Book: 0528. Page: 2091.
June 23: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Wayne A. and Nancy L. Stevens. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2096.
June 23: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Martha S. Anderson and the Martha S. Anderson Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Allen J. Barwick and Martha S. Anderson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 2121.
June 23: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Brittany K. Johnson. Grantor: Rebecca J. Holloway. Excise Tax: $508. Value: $254,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2125.
June 23: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kent D. and Darlene N. Zotter. Grantor: Brushy Mountain Builders, Inc. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2159.
June 23: 64.116 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Edgar W. and Arlene Y. Smith. Grantor: Evelyn B. Gordon. Excise Tax: $696. Value: $348,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2163.
June 23: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Dylan P. and Ashley H. Morrison. Grantors: John D. Hoover and Karen Hohenstein. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2180.
June 24: 4 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Leonard J. Hayes Sr. and Melinda D. Hayes. Grantors: Mark and Leona Willets. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2192.
June 24: 0.822 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Renee Weaver, Rhonda Massengill and Rebecca Patterson. Grantor: Deborah K. Toliver. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 2195.
June 24: 3.21 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Neil Grant. Grantors: John M. and Tammy L. Germain. Excise Tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2205.
June 24: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Walid J. Nicola and Stephanie J. Chase. Grantors: Raymond E. and Tammie K. Johnson. Excise Tax: $1,930. Value: $965,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2209.
June 24: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert F. and Rebecca J. Kastelic. Grantors: Charles F. Drawdy II and Christina C. Drawdy. Excise Tax: $35. Value: $17,500. Book: 0528. Page: 2233.
June 24: 35.180 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Michael R. and Ruth A. Karr. Grantors: William and Debbie Mast and Timothy and Teresa Hamby. Excise Tax: $567. Value: $283,500. Book: 0528. Page: 2253.
June 24: 3 Tracts, Laurel Township. Grantees: Irene D. Radke and the Radke Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Irene D. Radke. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 2269.
June 24: 7.970 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Thomas and Karen Crews. Grantors: Frederick J. and Frederick M. Mende and Concepcion A. Hall. Excise Tax: $128. Value: $64,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2288.
June 25: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James R. Baker Jr. and Wendy D. Baker. Grantors: Edward S. and Cindy L. Rothstein. Excise Tax: $898. Value: $449,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.