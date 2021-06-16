The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Mar. 18: 1.091 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ronald K. and Susan J. Bales. Grantors: Douglas and Carolyn Norris. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 2227.
Mar. 18: 12 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Debra W. Greer. Grantors: James W. and Yvonne S. Ham. Excise Tax: $521. Value: $260,500. Book: 0524. Page: 2247.
Mar. 18: 1 Lot, Glendale Springs. Grantees: Kenneth S. and Elizabeth M. Leighton and the Leighton Family Trust. Grantors: Ryan K. and Alice S. Rich. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2263.
Mar. 18: 0.438 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Matthew G. Wilcox. Grantors: Derrick E. Foster and Margaret C. Hendrix. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2269.
Mar. 18: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Jimmy and Jackie Copeland. Grantor: Sheila M. McIver. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2292.
Mar. 18: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Gilmore P. Hudson III and Jacqueline Hudson. Grantors: Kent D. and Melody G. Millsaps. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2295.
Mar. 18: 3 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Clarke P. and Phillip Harlow. Grantor: Rainer Construction, Inc. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2316.
Mar. 19: 1.2 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantor: Frances T. G. Woodie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 2324.
Mar. 19: 1 Acre, Elk Township. Grantees: Timothy R. Galloway and Michael W. Taylor. Grantors: Michael D. and Constantia K. Schell and Thomas C. Cook. Excise Tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2328.
Mar. 19: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Spencer T. and Patricia M. Thomason. Grantors: Royce V. and Carolyn T. Thomason. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2331.
Mar. 19: 1.46 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Loren Robin. Grantors: Loren Robin and Equity Trust Company. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 2339.
Mar. 19: 3 Lots, Creston Township. Grantees: Ralph and Cynthia Davis. Grantor: Riverview Investment Group, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 2341.
Mar. 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan D. and Jennifer K. Hess. Grantor: Kevin Darnell. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2345.
Mar. 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas and Laura A. W. Murrah. Grantors: David L. and Lisa G. Factor. Excise Tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2348.
Mar. 19: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: Harrison D., Rachel H. and Cameron D. Blanton. Grantors: Joseph N. and Lorraine D. Bizzarro. Excise Tax: $1,320. Value: $660,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2418.
Mar. 19: 0.282 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Stones Throw Bungalow, LLC. Grantors: Charles H. and Jean M. Davis. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2446.
Mar. 22: 1 Lot, West Jefferson. Grantee: Ruth L. Bowers. Grantor: Alice P. Gentry. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2485.
Mar. 22: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William B. and Catherine C. Brown. Grantor: Jakob S. Greene. Excise Tax: $649. Value: $324,500. Book: 0525. Page: 0051.
Mar. 22: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Darrell R. and Sandra M. Compton. Grantors: Jeffrey and Elizabeth Wilson. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0073.
Mar. 22: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: David L. Weicht. Grantors: Cheryl M. and G. Gray Wilson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0125.
Mar. 22: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Lindsey W. Gommel. Grantors: Cheryl M., G. Gray, Nancy J. and David L. Weicht. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0129.
Mar. 22: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: William J. Goss. Grantors: Steven S. and Sharon Goss. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0137.
Mar. 22: 0.45 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Sharon Goss. Grantors: William J. and Steven S. Goss. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0141.
Mar. 23: 4 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael J. and Laura E. R. England. Grantors: Steven and Melba Johnson. Excise Tax: $1,716. Value: $858,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0160.
Mar. 23: 1.66 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Margaret Cannon and Necole Roncalli. Grantors: George and Debra Hinebaugh. Excise Tax: $251. Value: $125,500. Book: 0525. Page: 0168.
Mar. 23: 1.693 Acres, Old Fields Townships. Grantee: John D. Leggett. Grantors: Craig W. and Christie L. Connor. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0198.
Mar. 23: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Clarks Evergreens and Landscaping, LLC. Grantor: KCG Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0217.
Mar. 23: 2.76 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Bare-Brown Properties, LLC. Grantor: Goldie A. Hamby. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0228.
Mar. 23: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Bare-Spencer Properties, LLC. Grantors: N. G. Goodman Jr. and Karen H. Goodman. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0231.
Mar. 23: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas M. and Diane W. Johnston. Grantors: John C., Rachel, Jeffrey A. and Susan S. Johnston. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0233.
Mar. 23: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Sherman L. and Tonya Lee. Grantors: Edward R. and Cynthia M. Lewis. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0238.
