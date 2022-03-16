The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 10: 4 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gwendolyn A. Brendel and the Gwendolyn A. Brendel Revocable Trust. Grantors: Iva L., Teddy, Kathy, Bluford B. and Lessie Elliott, Ima G. and Billy R. Eggers, Robert and Polly M. Marsh, Gary, Sandy and Winifred D. Rash, Tim and Sandra H. Snow, Mark and Tammy Massey William R. Meaghan N., Robert P., Holly R., Tammy, Ruth H. and Keith A. Huffman and Robert T. and Brittany H. Smith. Excise Tax: $840. Value: $420,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0322.
Sept. 10: 4 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas S. and Yvonne A. Brendel. Grantors: Gwendolyn A. Brendel and the Gwendolyn A. Brendel Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0331.
Sept. 10: 24.509 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: David L. and Vickie P. Lewis. Grantors: Jeffrey H., Carl M. and Elinor H. Thomas and the Carl M. Thomas and Elinor H. Thomas Family Limited Partnership. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0340.
Sept. 10: 24.509 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Pond Mountain Paradise, LLC. Grantors: David L. and Vickie P. Lewis. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0343.
Sept. 10: 4 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard A. and Andrea D. Grogan. Grantors: Paul and Gemma V. Hopwood and Benjamin W. and Carla J. Motley. Excise Tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0350.
Sept. 10: 0.538 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard A. and Andrea D. Grogan. Grantors: Keith W. and Amanda Johnston. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0371.
Sept. 10: 0.664 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Joann T. Fletcher and Teresa Boyce. Grantors: James E. and Ada L. Hash. Excise Tax: $35. Value: $17,500. Book: 0532. Page: 0374.
Sept. 10: 2.236 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Christopher and Chelsea Zsoldos. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0532. Page: 0377.
Sept. 13: 11 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Whitman Properties III, LLC. Grantor: Whitman Properties II, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0394.
Sept. 13: 5.208 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Whitman Properties I, LLC. Grantor: Whitman Properties II, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0399.
Sept. 13: 0.275 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: The Carrigan Family Trust. Grantors: Toni P. Carrigan, Wes and Melinda Hammer, Joel and Gina L. Cook and Randy and Traci A. Walsh. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0412.
Sept. 13: 4.423 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Powergate LR. LLC. Grantors: Julie A. Barash, Rex and Patricia P Severt, Jamie M. Current and the Severt Family Trust. Excise Tax: $1,100. Value: $550,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0447.
Sept. 14: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Taylor A. Magargal. Grantors: Brandon D. and Jessica Miller. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0455.
Sept. 14: 1.997 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John and Tanya Hill. Grantor: Dana S. Potter. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0458.
Sept. 14: 0.559 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ballou’s Properties, LLC. Grantor: Calloway Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0474.
Sept. 14: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Joshua C. and Brittnee N. Hopkins. Grantors: George Rosso and Henry J. Wheeler. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0525.
Sept. 14: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: John R. and Amy L. Cook. Grantors: David M. and Valerie L. Everett. Excise Tax: $88. Value: $44,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0533.
Sept. 14: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Norman C. and Rebecca H. Richardson. Grantors: Robert J. Felker and Brian K. Michaels. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0532. Page: 0535.
Sept. 14: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Judy S. Billings. Grantors: Joseph M. and Michelle T. Severt. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0538.
Sept. 14: 21.515 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Shelby P. Tramel. Grantors: Bonnie and Naomi Woods. Excise Tax: $535. Value: $267,500. Book: 0532. Page: 0558.
Sept. 14: 2.875 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Roy L. and Jane K. Downs. Grantor: Roland Brothers, LLC. Excise Tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0579.
Sept. 15: 0.437 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Bonnie Woods, Philip S. Hurley and Thomas F. Hurley, Jr. Grantor: Elizabeth S. Lightfoot. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0589.
Sept. 15: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Charles and Deborah May. Grantors: Joan F. and Richard G. Tedeschi. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0597.
Sept. 15: 2 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Samuel E. and Deena B. Icenhour. Grantor: Barbara J. Lawrence. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0532. Page: 0629.
Sept. 15: 3 Lots, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Jared S. and Jennifer E. Resnick. Grantors: David B. Rose and Margaret Todd. Excise Tax: $948. Value: $474,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0632.
Sept. 15: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Chris A. and Susanne R. Rallis. Grantor: Linton Road Company, LLC. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0532. Page: 0664.
