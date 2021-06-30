The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Mar. 30: 0.571 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Melissa B. Pergola. Grantors: Emanuel C. and Ellen D. Bristle. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0867.
Mar. 30: 1 Lot, Lansing Township. Grantees: J. Coleman and Maria G. A. Perry. Grantors: Ralph N. and Nancy L. Harris. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0876.
Mar. 30: 6.329 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: James M. Ayers II and Tina B. Ayers. Grantor: Ayers & Haidt, PA. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0900.
Mar. 30: 5.418 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: David J. and Lisa P. Haidt. Grantor: Ayers & Haidt, PA. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0904.
Mar. 30: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Lora L. Nixon. Grantor: New Village, LLC. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0908.
Mar. 31: 7 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Laura M. and Greg Lipford. Grantors: Laura M. and Greg Lipford. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0915.
Mar. 31: 0.313 Acres, West Jefferson. Grantees: Christopher P. and Trina Martin. Grantors: William M. and Rhonda H. Dejonge. Excise Tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0975.
Mar. 31: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Frieda M. Clark. Grantors: Jeffrey N. and Pamela J. Grubb. Excise Tax: $1,180. Value: $590,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0993.
Mar. 31: 3 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeffrey C. and Ann M. Lynch and Steven W. and Vicki L. Onsick. Grantors: Robert L. Zucker Jr. and Elizabeth G. Zucker. Excise Tax: $265. Value: $132,500. Book: 0525. Page: 1036.
Mar. 31: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jack S. and Susan C. Holmes. Grantors: Rodney D. and Mary S. Jackson. Excise Tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1053.
Mar. 31: 1 Townhouse, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Betty L. and Twila J. Johnson and Alice J. Vannoy. Grantors: Geoffrey D. and Denise L. Pratt. Excise Tax: $598. Value: $299,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1056.
Mar. 31: 5.666 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Sam Astin III and Buffy Astin. Grantors: Larry M. and Lesha D. McCoy. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1076.
Mar. 31: 3 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Samantha R. Bowlin. Grantor: Stephanie R. Golds. Excise Tax: $256. Value: $128,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1081.
Mar. 31: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Eric and Laura M. Brown. Grantors: Matt D. and Kera Rumfelt. Excise Tax: $716. Value: $358,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1101.
Apr. 1: 4.117 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Barbara H. Murray and the Barbara H. Murray Revocable Trust. Grantor: Barbara H. Murray and Robert L. Winn. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1128.
Apr. 1: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Barbara H. Murray and the Barbara H. Murray Revocable Trust. Grantor: Murco, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1131.
Apr. 1: 0.7 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: David and Sara Winebarger. Grantors: Robert and Marie Winebarger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1135.
Apr. 1: 14.86 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Farrah B. Gambill. Grantor: Patty K. B. Gambill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1139.
Apr. 1: 2 Parcels, Clifton Township. Grantees: Kristina N. and Timothy W. Weeks. Grantors: Robert A. Andrews and Deborah A. and Kenneth L. Woolard. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1158.
Apr. 1:1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Roman Kvitka. Grantors: Michael and Natalie Foreman. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1173.
Apr. 1: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Dina Bradt. Grantor: NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1201.
Apr. 1: 5 Lots, Wes Jefferson Township. Grantee: CMLTI MB Trust, Series 2019-A. Grantor: Matrix Financial Services Corporation. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1205.
Apr. 1: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Jacob A. Jackson. Grantor: NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $58. Value: $29,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1219.
Apr. 1: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert and Annemarie Bachman. Grantors: Jefferson Station, Inc. and Jefferson Station Partners, Ltd. Partnership. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1231.
Apr. 1: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Herbert E. and Alma R. Jones. Grantors: James W. and J. Dolores Davis. Excise Tax: $625. Value: $312,500. Book: 0525. Page: 1234.
Apr. 1: 1 Lot, Lansing Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Janis P. Roten. Grantor: Town of Lansing. Excise Tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0525. Page: 1274.
Apr. 5: 2.196 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Dean C. and Amelia R. Cary. Grantor: Ethel E. Cary. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1321.
Apr. 5: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Ryan A. and Susan A. Jones. Grantor: Dorothy H. Stamey. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1332.
Apr. 5: 9.5 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: David P. and Harold S. Bennett. Grantors: James and Lisa Rash and Joseph D. and Deborah Trainor. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1350.
Apr. 5: 0.50 Acres, Lansing Township. Grantees: Samuel A. and Joan M. Piercy. Grantors: Wendy M. Painter and the Wendy M. Painter Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1364.
Apr. 5, 1.398 Acres, Lansing Township. Grantee: H. Eugene Maples. Grantors: Wendy M. Painter and the Wendy M. Painter Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1366.
Apr. 5: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Russell Coffland and Therese M. Kearns. Grantors: Kenneth L. and Gail F. Foster. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000.
