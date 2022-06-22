The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
April 6: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Wayne E. and Theresa R. Sponholz. Grantors: James M. and Nicole M. Norman and Felix M. and Brenda S. Otero. Excise Tax: $55. Value: $27,500. Book: 0540. Page: 0490.
April 6: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Donald S. and Sarah M. Edwards. Grantor: Jennifer L. Parsons. Excise Tax: $137. Value: $68,500. Book: 0540. Page: 0494.
April 6: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Donald S. and Sarah M. Edwards. Grantor: Jennifer L. Parsons. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0496.
April 6: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: E. Marshall Brackett, III, Marjorie A. Brackett and the Brackett Revocable Trust. Grantors: E. Marshall Brackett, III and Marjorie A. Brackett. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0498.
April 6: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Vance and Becky Perry. Grantors: Irene Sheets and the Irene Sheets Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0501.
April 6: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Irene Sheets and the Irene Sheets Living Trust. Grantors: Vance and Becky Perry. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0503.
April 6: 1.58 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Monserrat T. Perez. Grantors: Bradley W. and Miranda L. Jordan. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0506.
April 6: 18.644 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Ernie W. and Barbara Carpenter. Grantors: William T. and Madge B. McNeill. Excise Tax: $168. Value: $84,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0515.
April 6: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Danny K. and Stephanie Spencer. Grantors: Edgar M. and Geraldine S. Reed. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0518.
April 6: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Ampersand Clubhouse, LLP. Grantors: Michael D. and Constantia K. Schell and Thomas C. Cook. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0524.
April 6: 1.661 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Bryan K. Gay, Jr. and Jennifer M. Gay. Grantors: Roy W. and Wanda S. Mash and Darrell D. and Cynthia S. Severt. Excise Tax: $484. Value: $242,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0527.
April 7: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Mastercraft CRC, LLC. Grantors: Milford A. and Joanna H. Walker. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0535.
April 7: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John Wolf, Sarah Moore and Wesley Cook. Grantor: John Wolf. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0554.
April 7: 45.037 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Harp-Barr, LLC. Grantor: John D. Love Oil Company, Inc. Excise Tax: $544. Value: $272,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0560.
April 7: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joshua and Stephanie Hamby. Grantors: Otto C. and Elena M. Fuentes and the Fuentes Living Trust. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0564.
April 7: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Tobin K. and Candace A. Vanscoy. Grantor: Susan R. Miller. Excise Tax: $116. Value: $58,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0587.
April 7: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Kelly A. and Theresa J. Reynerson. Grantor: Kelly A. Reynerson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0590.
April 7: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas M. and Linda S. O’Hare and Steven G. and Deborah A. Holst. Grantors: R. Wayne and Sharon Underwood. Excise Tax: $840. Value: $420,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0612.
April 7: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Jenny Hembury. Grantors: Gerald M. and Jenny Hembury. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0634.
April 7: 0.484 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kevin and Stacey Black. Grantor: Wanda Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0639.
April 7: 1.434 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Julie Richardson. Grantors: Barry and Shelia Richardson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0641.
April 8: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Darren J. and Michelle D. Autin. Grantors: Daniel W. Marett and Pensco Trust Company, LLC. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0657.
April 8: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Timothy E. and Robin D. Creef. Grantors: Tanya A. Gruntfest, Linda S. James and the Linda S. James Estate. Excise Tax: $86. Value: $43,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0674.
April 8: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas and Cheryl Anderson. Grantors: John B. and Nancy G. Lawson. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0696.
April 8: 28.026 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Andrew K. and Catherine L. Stull. Grantor: Roland Brothers, LLC. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0698.
April 8: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark G. and Deana J. Pappalardo. Grantor: Kay B. Perkins. Excise Tax: $1,920. Value: $960,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0702.
April 8: 11.120 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Chad B., Paula C. and Trevor R. Salladay and Lindsey N. Kulp. Grantors: James R. and Judy K. E. Hopp. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0718.
April 8: 27.575 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Chad B., Paula C. and Trevor R. Salladay and Lindsey N. Kulp. Grantors: James R. Hopp and the James R. Hopp Living Trust. Excise Tax: $1,150. Value: $575,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0731.
April 8: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantor: Greenwood NC, LLC. Grantors: Cecil G. and Jeannie Jester. Excise Tax: $2,700. Value: $1,350,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0742.
