The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 15: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jim M. Guenther and Kelsey M. Parpart. Grantors: Logan and Joanna Hallock. Excise Tax: $522. Value: $261,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1303.
June 15: 0.465 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lanny K. and Betty A. Ballou. Grantors: Robert W. and Shirley Osborne. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1333.
June 15: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Eric and Rosa M. Hernandez. Grantor: Norma J. Medina. Excise Tax: $9. Value: $4,500. Book: 0528. Page: 1346.
June 15: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: AHMP, LLC. Grantors: Terry D. and Nancy E. Preece. Excise Tax: $886. Value: $443,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1373.
June 15: 1 Tract, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Robert M. Franklin and Cheryl J. Roberts. Grantors: Dylan A. and Lauren R. Lightfoot. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1408.
June 15: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Douglas S. and Jana A. Boven. Grantor: Patricia S. Archer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1412.
June 16: 5 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: Glenn A. Maine Sr. and Patricia A., Shannon D. and Tyler A. Maine. Grantors: Glenn A. Maine Sr. and Patricia A., Shannon D. and Tyler A. Maine. Excise Tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0528. Page: 1445.
June 16: 72.584 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Norman A. and Faye P. Currin. Grantors: James M. and Catherine B. Brown. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1474.
June 16: 1.150 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: David R. and Jan D. Conley. Grantors: RJ and Jo A. Page and the RJ Page Family Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1493.
June 16: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan J. and Jill C. Hanger. Grantors: Brian and Angela E. Miller. Excise Tax: $134. Value: $67,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1517.
June 16: 0.45 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Keith and Laura E. Aldridge. Grantors: Rodney and Jaylyn Waddell and Matthew W. Johnson. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1522.
June 17: 0.206 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph A. Fioccola, Helon B. Ballard and the Joseph A. Fioccola and Helen B. Ballard Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Joshua A. and Alysia Rash. Excise Tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1564.
June 17: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Metrolina Properties of Charlotte, LLC. Grantors: George M. Mackie IV and Wandra E. Mackie. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1605.
June 17: 1 Lot, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Lansing Lasses, LLC. Grantors: Robert, Beth, Christopher, Amanda and Elizabeth E. Tucker, Grady, Andrea J. and Harold D. Eastridge, David R. and Kathy Blackburn and Patricia E. Henderson. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1610.
June 17: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Roberta K. Bening. Grantors: Terry and Stephanie B. Miller. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1640.
June 17: 6.27 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Laura M. Reece. Grantors: Jesus and Wilma J. Granados and Harvey J. Arnold. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1649.
June 17: 63.542 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Andrew K., Matthew C. and Thomas G. Sexton. Grantors: Sterling C. and Lois E. Carrol, Paul E. Miller Jr., Linda L. Johson and Kenneth G. and Robin S. Sexton. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $35,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1653.
June 17: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Wendy B. Waring. Grantors: James R. and Wendy D. Baker. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1657.
June 18: 2.692 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Samuel and Emily Foust. Grantor: Shirley S. Parker. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1680.
June 18: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Tim A. and Patricia H. Beacham. Grantors: Gregory N. and Carrie T. Taylor. Excise Tax: $1,100. Value: $550,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1684.
June 18: 18.965 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: James R. Steiss and Melinda S. Henry. Grantors: Jeffrey L. Roten and Victoria Oliver. Excise Tax: $212. Value: $106,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1704.
June 18: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Zachary J. Martin and Christina L. Ruth. Grantors: Richard S. Smith and Sharon E. Weaver. Excise Tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1747.
June 18: 0.291 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: WJ Capital, LLC and Twin Falls Real Estate, LLC. Grantor: J. Nordelo Corporation. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1763.
June 18: 0.673 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Coty N. and Tera L. Blevins. Grantors: Katherine R. A. Girtman. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1767.
June 18: 14.729 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Kenneth and Sharon Haddad. Grantor: Judith H. Sharpe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1777.
June 21: 10 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantee: Hope Springs Mountain Farm, LLC. Grantors: Jeffrey D. and Deborah M. Long. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1836.
June 21: 1.671 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: James and Jennifer Stike. Grantors: David Stike, Heather Hess and Tim and Michelle Ewell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1845.
June 21: 6.934 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Mark L. and Melinda S. Lux. Grantors: Francis H. McCarran III and Joanne B. McCarran. Excise Tax: $137. Value: $68,500. Book: 0528. Page: 1849.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.