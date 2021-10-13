The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 10: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert C. and Marilyn L. Helms. Grantor: Charles D. Schultz. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0819.
June 10: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Edwin and Mary L. Knox. Grantor: Stoney Creek Legacy, LLC. Excise Tax: $448. Value: $224,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0828.
June 10: 9.88 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Randall W. and Robyn L. Fuquay. Grantors: Stephen H. and Donna L. Arnold. Excise Tax: $154. Value: $77,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0839.
June 10: 1.011 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Hank P. and Tiffany Cozart. Grantors: Hank P., Tiffany, Frances and Charita B. Cozart. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0843.
June 10: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Steven T. Bower and Karen V. Chapple. Grantors: James L. Higgins Jr. and Catherine R. Steele. Excise Tax: $456. Value: $228,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0848.
June 10: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: 279 Annais Drive, LLC. Grantors: Jose D. and Reina Gonzalez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0850.
June 10: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Joshua Biggers. Grantor: Willie H. Cook. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0853.
June 10: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Brad A. and Joyce N. Kemmerer and Timothy A. and Jana M. Nethery. Grantor: Nancy D. Jones. Excise Tax: $1,670. Value: $835,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0857.
June 11: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Elaine M. Ruiz. Grantors: Andrew J. and Mallory M. Herring. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0948.
June 11: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Best Venture Designs, LLC. Grantor: The Highlander Company. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0958.
June 11: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Vanessa Doran. Grantor: Levi Shepherd. Excise Tax: $505. Value: $252,500. Book: 0528. Page: 0962.
June 11: 1.42 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jill M. Gambill. Grantors: Joel D. and June M. Weaver. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0994.
June 11: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bank of America, N.A., Wilburn E. Jr., the Wilburn R. Berry Jr. Family Trust and the Wilburn E. Berry Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantors: Bank of America N.A., Wilburn E. Berry Jr. and the Wilburn E. Berry Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0997.
June 11: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles W. and Debra E. Jones. Grantors: Mark L. and Allyson T. Perlman. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1012.
June 11: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Adam M. Jones. Grantor: Cheryl R. Boothe. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1014.
June 11: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Eric and Robyn Becker. Grantors: Michael K. and Freda R. Goodman. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1028.
June 14: 17.19 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Justin N. and Carrie Roberts. Grantor: Linda Black. Excise Tax: $1,150. Value: $575,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1099.
June 14: 1.973 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Griffin L. and Stefanie W. Gideon. Grantors: Jed W. and Jessica Wilcox. Excise Tax: $19. Value: $9,500. Book: 0528. Page: 1129.
June 14: 0.50 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Benny M. and Louise L. Combs. Grantors: Benny M. and Louise L. Combs and Alan K. and Tory B. Anderson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1132.
June 14: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Victoria S. Lane. Grantor: The Nest Alliance. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1136.
June 14: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Russell Coffland and Therese M. Kearns. Grantors: Peter T. and Mary A. Stofflet and the Peter T. Stofflet and Mary A. Stofflet Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $103. Value: $51,500. Book: 0528. Page: 1153.
June 14: 50.54 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Matthew A. and Brooke A. Felts. Grantors: Norman C. and Mildred P. Jones. Excise Tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1155.
June 14: 3 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Hannah M. Finkelstein. Grantor: William Hicks. Excise Tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1162.
June 14: 1.899 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Dorothy A. Phipps. Grantors: Emmett E. and Pricilla C. Cox. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1183.
June 14: 6.46 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Mark P. and Jennifer C. Shumate. Grantors: Gregory D., Shelia W. and Shirley F. Baldwin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1192.
June 14: 4 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Indecro Development, LLC. Grantor: Gakhskncp, LLC. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1217.
June 14: 4.010 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Indecro Development, LLC. Grantor: Indecro Development, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1232.
June 15: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: G & G Homesteads, LLC. Grantors: Zeb Gambill and Gambill Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 1244.
June 15: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Richard L. Taylor. Grantors: Zeb Gambill and G & G Homesteads, LLC. Excise Tax: $545. Value: $272,500. Book: 0528. Page: 1247.
June 15: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gary and Kathryn Hamrick. Grantors: Otto C. and Elena M. Fuentes and the Fuentes Living Trust. Excise Tax: $790. Value: $395,000. Book: 0528. Page: 1273.
