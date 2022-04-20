The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
Feb. 25: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantees: Bobby D. and Linda P. Seatz and Tonya Byland. Grantors: Bobby D. and Linda P. Seatz. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1438.
Feb. 25: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James and Lisa Lanes. Grantor: Parkway Pointe North, LLC. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1478.
Feb. 25: 1 Lot, Crumpler Township. Grantees: Joseph T. Yarnall IV and Maria B. Yarnall. Grantor: Steve W. Langstroth. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1491.
Feb. 25: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Mark E. Denny, Jr. and Jennifer R. Denny. Grantors: Pieter Elsen and Jenne Iantorno. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1493.
Feb. 25: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Conservation Trust for North Carolina. Grantor: Church & Church Lumber, LLC. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1517.
Feb. 25: 4 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Roger and Kathy Bennett. Grantors: Michael and Donna Hensley and Larry and Patsy Woodie. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1528.
Feb. 25: 42.965 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jonathan K. Sayers and Christy B. Cheek. Grantors: Jose Perez and Rosa Garcia. Excise Tax: $1,190. Value: $595,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1532.
Feb. 25: 4.196 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Harry G. and Allison D. K. Sullivan, the Harry G. Sullivan Revocable Trust Agreement and the Allison D. K. Sullivan Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Harry G. and Allison D. K. Sullivan and the Harry G. Sullivan Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1563.
Feb. 25: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jeannette B. Torres. Grantors: Ernie E. and Kelly A. Black. Excise Tax: $1,480. Value: $740,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1574.
Feb. 25: 11.108 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Thomas E. Sturgill. Grantors: Michael D. and April Sullivan. Excise Tax: $118. Value: $59,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1599.
Feb. 25: 0.6997 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Stephen C. Tuck and the Stephen C. Tuck Trust. Grantor: Stephen C. Tuck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1603.
Feb. 25: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mary E. Burrows and the Mary E. Burrows Trust. Grantor: Stephen C. Tuck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1608.
Feb. 28: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Braun Farms, LLC. Grantors: Norman R. and Margaret S. Church and the Norman R. and Margaret S. Church Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $894. Value: $447,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1658.
Feb. 28: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Dana S. Potter. Grantors: Jeffrey E. and Laurie G. McAlister. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1671.
Feb. 28: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Donald and Sarah Martin. Grantors: Steven A. and Victoria P. Macut. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1674.
Feb. 28: 7 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: Joseph A. and Lydia S. Townsend. Grantors: Herbert L. and Barbara A. McCoy. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1677.
Feb. 28: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Martha Curd and Christina Tschida. Grantors: Martha Curd and Christina Tschida. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1685.
Feb. 28: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Lynn A. Powers. Grantor: Marlene A. Brooks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1720.
Feb. 28: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth A. and Renee A. Livingston. Grantors: Michael E. and Sharon G. Duncan. Excise Tax: $27. Value: $13,500. Book: 0538. Page: 1741.
Feb. 28: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantee: Marta A. Alejo. Grantor: Carlos A. Pantoja. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 1767.
Feb. 28: 23.50 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Jimmie H. and Marina H. Reece. Grantors: Kenneth B., Shirley, Gary B., Denver, James C., Ema L. B., Edna, J.D. and Mitzi M. Caudill, Bonnie L., Judy, David E., Matthew and Shannon Jones, John and Ann Miller, Teresa Sexton, Birdie, Richard S. and Sandra Campbell, Gale and Patricia Elliott, Amanda L. Davis, Ethel, Kenneth, Ann and Peggy Lyalls and Ralph and Anita Testerman. Excise Tax: $196. Value: $98,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1774.
Feb. 28: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael G. and Laurel J. G. Callis. Grantors: Martin and Gwendolyn Sheir. Excise Tax: $1,300. Value: $650,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1793.
Feb. 28: 10.345 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Adam P. and Deanna M. Hunt. Grantor: Gauss Rentals, LLC. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1796.
March 1: 3 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: WFG Riverdale, LLC. Grantors: Jerry A. and Judy G. Roark. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1802.
March 1: 33.970 Acres, Lansing Township. Grantees: Trent R. Pitts and Kathryn L. Ross. Grantors: Michael and Kendle Holeman, Michael J. Morrell and Elizabeth H. Love. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1823.
March 1: 7 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ruth M. Miller. Grantor: Marilena C. Walters. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1826.
March 1: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Angela D. Mead and Nathan T. Brown. Grantors: Fred Lemly, Arnold Houck and the New River Charge Parsonage Fund for the Calvary-Zion Parsonage Property. Excise Tax: $890. Value: $445,000. Book: 0538. Page: 1843.
