The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
Feb. 15: 2 Lots, Creston Township. Grantees: Carl R. and Debra L. Glisson. Grantors: George Logan and Midland Ira, Inc. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0521.
Feb. 15: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Carl R. and Debra L. Glisson. Grantor: Riverview Investment Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0524.
Feb. 15: 6 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Lara A. Ballard and Gigi B. Sohn. Grantors: Lara A. Ballard and Gigi B. Sohn. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0548.
Feb. 15: 19.511 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Lara A. Ballard and Gigi B. Sohn. Grantors: Lara A. Ballard and Gigi B. Sohn. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0551.
Feb. 15: 70.08 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Norman A. and Faye P. Currin. Grantors: Joseph E. and Betty J. Osborne. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0581.
Feb. 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jason A. and Alexandra N. Norrie. Grantors: Lawrence Pugh and Midland Ira, Inc. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0585.
Feb. 16: 0.791 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joshua I. and Sadie E. Carter. Grantor: David Brooks. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000, Book: 0538. Page: 0672.
Feb. 16: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth A. and Renee A. Livingston. Grantor: Peter W. Stewart. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0694.
Feb. 16: 10 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Terry J. and Diana A. Gilley. Grantors: Terrill J. and Ruth Gilley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0697.
Feb. 16: 1.447 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Keith and Cathy O’Donnell. Grantors: Wesley N. Porter and Molly Dawes. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0699.
Feb. 16: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Appalachian New River Sod Farm, Inc. Grantors: Michael, Sherry, Joe T. and Karrah Shepherd and Shepherd Rentals, Inc. Excise Tax: $316. Value: $158,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0701.
Feb. 16: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael K. and Deidre A. Taylor. Grantor: David C. Welling. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0711.
Feb 17: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Edward G. Overman, Jr. and the EGWOJR — HILDE’S Trust. Grantors: Gerard Overman, Jr. and the Murphover Family Trust. Excise Tax: $75. Value: $37,500. Book: 0538. Page: 0736.
Feb. 17: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jerry and Joyce S. Graniger. Grantors: Frances C. and Patty D. Whitener. Excise Tax: $312. Value: $156,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0741.
Feb. 17: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Patty D. Whitener. Grantor: Frances C. and Patty D. Whitener. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0755.
Feb. 17: 8 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Scott Taylor and Sunny Cummings. Grantors: Terry J. and Diana A. Gilley. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0765.
Feb. 18: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Palm Lighting, LLC. Grantors: William L. Stedham and Lorraine S. Hurley. Excise Tax: $278. Value: $139,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0777.
Feb. 18: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ronald E. Jones and Kimberly D. Clark. Grantors: Frederick T. and Linda B. Carriker. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0782.
Feb. 18: 1.08 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan D. and Jennifer K. Hess. Grantors: Joseph A. Kemp and Anita K. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $96. Value: $48,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0791.
Feb. 18: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William T. and Katherine B. Henderson. Grantors: Robert M. and Therese G. Coon. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0796.
Feb. 18: 22.26 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Steven and Diane Drake. Grantors: Alvin F. Barber, Jr. and Patricia A. Barber. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0805.
Feb. 18: 0.375 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Brown Cemetery. Grantor: George W. Brown. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0831.
Feb. 18: 2 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Travis and Maggi Birdsell. Grantors: Richard A. Gardner, Jr. and Carie Hunnicutt. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0834.
Feb. 21: 0.418 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Travis and Cynthia Threatt. Grantors: Travis and Cynthia Threatt, Wayne and David A. Lawler and Anthony and Rachel Schaffner. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0892.
Feb. 21: 1.666 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael O. and Laura M. Johnson. Grantors: Steven A. and Vickie W. Bright. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0899.
Feb. 21: 0.75 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Kwisun H. McNeill. Grantors: Kwisun H. and Jennifer K. McNeill, Robert G. McNeill, Jr. and Gregory B. Shore. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0923.
Feb. 21: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Richard A. Wallace II and Connie P. Wallace. Grantor: Church Family Farms of Fleetwood, LLC. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0951.
Feb. 21: 2.144 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Paul S. and Deanna J. Rearden. Grantor: Denny Industries, LLC. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0956.
