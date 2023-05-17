The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Nov. 15: 0.313 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Little Properties, LLC. Grantor: Johns Meadows, LLC. Excise tax: $10. Value: $88,800. Book: 0547. Page: 2056.
Nov. 15: Tract 1, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sofield Property Group, LLC. Grantors: Kylie Dickson Cucinella Trust, Sara Smith Nagy Trust, Anthony Kyle Dickson Trust, Anthony K. Dickson. Excise tax: $685. Value: $342,500. Book: 0547. Page: 2063.
Nov. 15: Lot 6, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David M. Schroeder, Marian A. Hooker. Grantors: Kenneth A. Kopf, Blair Kopf. Excise tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2072.
Nov. 15: 5.590 acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Ethan Hartsoe. Grantor: Michael Hartsoe. Excise tax: None. Value: $28,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2075.
Nov. 15: 0.884 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Carla Phipps. Grantors: Robert E. Seatz, Annette Seatz. Excise tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2087.
Nov. 15: 15 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Lauren E. Byram, James M. Byram. Grantors: Elizabeth A. Powers, Gregory S. Powers, Mary M. Crisp. Excise tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2113.
Nov. 16: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Little Properties, LLC. Grantors: Wayne R. Burgess, Rebecca P. Burgess. Excise tax: None. Value: $158,400. Book: 0547. Page: 2206.
Nov. 16: 16.5 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Daren H. Brauer, Crystal S. Brauer. Grantors: Cynthia J. Sheets, Jak Reeves, Doris Sheets, Kathy M. Sheets, Earl B. Sheets, Jr. Excise tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2209.
Nov. 16: 2.932 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Patrick Osborne, Lyndsay Osborne. Grantors: Heather D. Rosdol, David S. Rosdol. Excise tax: $880. Value: $440,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2214.
Nov. 16: 2 tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Nora S. Carroll, Carroll Ashe Land Trust Agreement. Grantors: William D. Carroll, Jr., Cristy K. Carroll. Excise tax: None. Value: $115,200. Book: 0547. Page: 2239.
Nov. 16: 0.58 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Nancy F. Galloway. Grantor: Tina M. Edge. Excise tax: $895. Value: $447,500. Book: 0547. Page: 2244.
Nov. 16: 0.043 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Norman Stuart, Mischelle S. Wyatt. Grantor: Maynard Stuart. Excise tax: $244. Value: $122,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2280.
Nov. 16: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Maynard Stuart, Norman Stuart, Mischelle S. Wyatt. Grantor: Maynard Stuart. Excise tax: $7. Value: $3,500. Book: 0547. Page: 2283.
Nov. 17: Lot 33, Warrensville Township. Grantee: Promised Land Pros LLC. Grantor: Little Horse Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2291.
Nov. 17: Lot 33, Warrensville Township. Grantees: Cameron B. Smith, Andrew C. Crutchfield. Grantors: Promised Land Pros LLC, Theo Voilquin. Excise tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2294.
Nov. 17: Lot 31, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Angela Mead, Nathan Brown. Grantor: Skyechaser, LLC. Excise tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2323.
Nov. 17: Tract 1, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Bradley D. Tilley, Katherine S. Tilley. Grantors: John E. Sheets, Audrey M. Sheets. Excise tax: $456. Value: $250,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2326.
Nov. 17: Tract 2, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Wayne T. Blythe, Cheryl C. Blythe. Grantors: John E. Sheets, Audrey M. Sheets. Excise tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2329.
Nov. 17: Tract 2, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bradley D. Tilley, Katherine Tilley. Grantors: John E. Sheets, Jamie L. Sheets, Audrey Sheets. Excise tax: $732. Value: $410,000 Book: 0547. Page: 2331.
Nov. 17: Lot 73, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Juan Toro, Juliana Toro. Grantor: Michael A. Troja. Excise tax: $1,490. Value: $697,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2346.
Nov. 17: 2 tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Natalie J. Sheets. Grantors: Shelia D. Woodie, Jerry K. Woodie. Excise tax: None. Value: $123,900. Book: 0547. Page: 2377.
Nov. 18: Lot 15, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Thom and Harriet Hege Irrevocable Trust, Thom Hege, Harriet Hege, Patrick T. Hege, Christopher T. Hege. Grantors: Harriet S. Hege., Thomas C. Hege. Excise tax: None. Value: $297,300. Book: 0547. Page: 2412.
Nov. 18: 2 tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David A. Brown, Nicole M. Brown. Grantors: Travis C. Younger, Christie Younger, Cole W. Younger, Zee P. Younger. Excise tax: $381. Value: $190,500. Book: 0547. Page: 2415.
Nov. 18: 0.635 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Tony E. Hicks, Lisa G. Hicks. Grantors: Daniel Roth, Barbara Roth. Excise tax: $738. Value: $369,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2443.
Nov. 18: 1 acre, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Berkeley B. Wilson, Jr., Barbara K. Wilson. Grantors: Janet L.M. Walker, Lisa Walker, Ricky Greer, Savannah Greer, Lillian Greer, Mary E. Lyall-Morgan. Excise tax: $40. Value: $25,900. Book: 0547. Page: 2469.
Nov. 21: Lot 87, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Grandfather Properties, LLC. Grantors: William R. Tolley, Jr., The William Russell Tolley Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0548. Page: 0018.
Nov. 21: 17.964 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Margaret S. Cassidy, Richard W. Herman, Vicki Hathorn. Grantors: Margaret S. Cassidy, Vicki Hathorn, Richard W. Herman. Excise tax: None. Value: $552,200. Book: 0548. Page: 0027.
Nov. 21: 2 tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Charles Adcox. Grantors: Josie McCoy, Jacob McCoy. Excise tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0548. Page: 0031.
