The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
March 30: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Bradford P. Barry. Grantors: Bradford P., Alison W. and Pamela M. Barry, Ernest H. Barry, Jr. and Headwaters 15. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 2164.
March 30: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: A-OK LLC of NC. Grantor: Tommy C. Tallman. Excise Tax: $1,502. Value: $751,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2204.
March 30: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James M. Lindsay, Jr. and Judy C. A. Lindsay. Grantors: John Edmonds and Martha J. Dickson. Excise Tax: $686. Value: $343,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2207.
March 30: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James D. Brooks, Jr. Grantor: James D. Brooks, Sr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 2228.
March 30: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Timothy J. Shannon. Grantor: Bright Home Ventures, LLC. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2242.
March 30: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jimmy and Jeans, Inc. Grantor: Jefferson Station Partners, Ltd. Partnership. Excise Tax: $1,650. Value: $825,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2252.
March 31: 1.589 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert T. and Sandra R. Long. Grantor: Rebecca D. Hitt. Excise Tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2306.
March 31: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Maxine B. Brown. Grantors: Fred T. Brown, Jr., Jody L. Brown and Fred W. and Barbara J. Heufel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 2309.
March 31: 0.205 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Wesley H. and Cynthia K. Waters. Grantors: James C. and Ellen L. Church. Excise Tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0539. Page: 2313.
March 31: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Gary J. and Teri L. J. Sponholz. Grantors: Kenneth D. and Jeanette E. Jordan. Excise Tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2318.
March 31: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher and Kathleen Doyle. Grantors: Allen T. and Celia N. Mathis. Excise Tax: $960. Value: $480,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2329.
March 31: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Timothy J. Twigg, Jr. Grantors: Timothy J. Twigg, Jr. and Chelsea A. Twigg. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 2351.
March 31: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Douglas M. and Judith M. Nagy. Grantors: Scott L. and Sheila A. Korn. Excise Tax: $1,660. Value: $830,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2355.
March 31: 3 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Tommy Tallman and Tammy B. Miller. Grantors: James P. Hill, Jr. and Pamela L. Hill. Excise Tax: $1,964. Value: $982,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2359.
March 31: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Zachary S. and Deann Ballard and the Zachary and Deann Ballard Living Trust. Grantors: Zachary S. and Deann Ballard. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 2382.
March 31: 2 Lots, Elk Township. Grantee: ECM7, LLC. Grantor: Jasco Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2385.
March 31: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Scott B. and Bonnie E. Day. Grantors: Diana P. Hinson Kathryn P. Stafford, Thomas H. and Janet B. Day and the Thomas H. Pope and Janet B. Pope Irrevocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $908. Value: $454,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2387.
March 31: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp and Jefferson Townships. Grantees: Robin C. Beshears, Billy and Linda Church and the Billy and Linda Church Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: Billy and Linda Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 2405.
March 31: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Austin D. Katz. Grantors: Richard and Nina W. Wynn, Richard S. Smith and Mitchel D., Hope B. and Sharon E. Weaver. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2415.
April 1: 1 Tract, Obids Township. Grantees: Justin P. and Megan N. Kennedy. Grantors: Hunter P. and Stacy S. Yancey. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2438.
April 1: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Brandon R. Walker. Grantors: Marcus W. and Kathryn L. Moe. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2471.
April 1: 22.597 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: West Mill Creek Farms, LLC. Grantors: Robin C. Beshears, Billy and Linda Church, Edwin D. and Faye L. Messer and the Billy and Linda Church Irrevocable Trust. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0001.
April 1: 0.185 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: DJS Associates, LLC. Grantors: Jerry and Geraldine Roten and Terry and Jenni Elliott. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0024.
April 1: 0.418 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Shiv Om Enterprise, LLC. Grantors: David R. and Sharon K. Miller. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0028.
April 1: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: JOCDOC Property, LLC. Grantor: Sherry Goodman. Excise Tax: $314. Value: $157,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0031.
April 1: 1.877 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Eric S. and Margaret E. Rambeaut. Grantors: Brian C. and Anita W. Sain. Excise Tax: $1,120. Value: $560,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0048.
April 1: 1.868 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Kimberly G., Brandon T. and Melanie D. King. Grantors: John W. and Kera R. Sloan. Excise Tax: $802. Value: $401,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0061.
April 4: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Frederick E. Hafer and the Hafer Charitable Trust. Grantors: Frederick E. and Holly C. Hafer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0094.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.