The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 3: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Gary P., Angela M., Amber M. and Katelyn M. Watkins. Grantors: John R. and Christy D. Wilson. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1297.
Aug. 3: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dustin L. and Taylor M. Trivette. Grantors: Matthew and Jessica Rupard. Excise Tax: $318. Value: $159,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1301.
Aug. 3: 5.62 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ronald and Jolene Snyder. Grantors: William R. and Margaret V. Roberts. Excise Tax: $108. Value: $54,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1323.
Aug. 3: 11.621 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: John K. Payne. Grantor: Alene Blackburn. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1327.
Aug. 3: 1.105 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Bobbie Bare. Grantor: Brandon M. Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1364.
Aug. 3: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Chad and Linda C. Lijewski. Grantors: Edwin C. and Sheila S. Smith. Excise Tax: $62. Value: $31,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1366.
Aug. 3: 3 Lots, Elk Township. Grantees: Adam, Tracey, Alexander and Paige Baird. Grantors: Julie Alexander and Joann Fletcher. Excise Tax: $684. Value: $342,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1369.
Aug. 3: 4 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Peter Kuntz and Celeste K. Carruthers. Grantors: Laura M. Lindsay and Geraldine Lancto. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1392.
Aug. 3: 6.700 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven R. and Rebecca S. Clark. Grantor: Andrea L. P. Cook. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1408.
Aug. 3: 1.464 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Stephen L. and Karen T. Cooper. Grantor: Jake Blackburn, LLC, of Ashe County. Excise Tax: $59. Value: $29,500. Book: 0530. Page: 1426.
Aug. 3: 1.062 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: David Parks. Grantor: VA-GOV Housing, LP. Excise Tax: $560. Value: $280,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1471.
Aug. 4: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Emma J. Sexton and the Emma J. Sexton Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantor: Emma J. Sexton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1578.
Aug. 4: 7 Parcels, West Jefferson, Fleetwood and Jefferson Townships. Grantee: Sexton Properties, LLC. Grantor: Emma J. Sexton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1582.
Aug. 4: 0.701 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Danny J. and Brenda K. Roland. Grantor: Louise M. Divenere. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1603.
Aug. 5: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ronald J. Bare and Michael L. Harless. Grantor: Ronald J. Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1640.
Aug. 5: 1.001 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joncie A., Michael A. and Shirley Underwood. Grantor: William Underwood. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1671.
Aug. 5: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Laurence L. Prince Jr., K. Bain Black, Baldwin A. Hickey and the Laurence L. Prince Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantors: Harold G. and Eileen B. Millsaps. Excise Tax: $755. Value: $377,500. Book: 0530. Page: 1676.
Aug. 5: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Orrin J. and Sabrina L. Shatley. Grantor: CFFC Real Estate, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1679.
Aug. 5: 0.492 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dayne and Sherrie R. Hodges. Grantor: Barbara B. Roland. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1688.
Aug. 5: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: G & G Homesteads, LLC. Grantors: Daniel G. and Elizabeth G. McRimmon, Michael B. and Steven F. Graybeal, Bernard B. Graybeal Jr., Myrtle G. Brown, the Elizabeth G. McRinnom Revocable Trust and the Bernard B. Graybeal Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1695.
Aug. 5: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: William H. Stevenson. Grantor: Regina N. Nole. Excise Tax: $47. Value: $23,500. Book: 0530. Page: 1702.
Aug. 5: 1.50 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Charles E. Hildreth Jr. Grantors: William C. and Diane Thomas. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1704.
Aug. 5: 8.962 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Daniel L. and Lisa H. Miller. Grantors: David W. and Debra O. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1728.
Aug. 5: 2.616 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Daniel L. and Lisa H. Miller. Grantors: David W. and Debra O. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1730.
Aug. 5: 13.493 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: David W. and Debra O. Miller. Grantors: Daniel L. and Lisa H. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1732.
Aug. 5: 4 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Arden Solar, LLC. Grantor; Joseph R. Eller. Excise Tax: $834. Value: $417,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1734.
Aug. 5: 4 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Timber & Logging, LLC. Grantor: Arden Solar, LLC. Excise Tax: $834. Value: $417,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1738.
Aug. 5: 7.620 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Timothy J. and Angela D. Clapp. Grantors: Bill and Janice Henson. Excise Tax: $92. Value: $46,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1748.
Aug. 5: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Timothy J. and Angela Clapp. Grantor: Robin and Jeff Goss. Excise Tax: $49. Value: $24,500. Book: 0530. Page: 1750.
