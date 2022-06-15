The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
April 4: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David E. and Debbie E. Hodges. Grantors: James A. and Carolyn D. Long. Excise Tax: $58. Value: $29,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0114.
April 4: 3.76 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: J.D. and Linda Parsons. Grantors: Dale A. and Joanne J. Francis. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0122.
April 4: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Philip J. and Laura H. Shepherd. Grantors: Marc C. and Lu A. Hagel. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0127.
April 4: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James R. and Marla R. Linton. Grantors: Glenn A. and Jill B. Johnson. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0147.
April 4: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Mandy Davis and Troy and Lori Gentry. Grantor: Patsy G. Perkins. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0186.
April 4: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Taley Dunnagon. Grantors: James H. and Dora B. Bare and the James H. Bare and Dora B. Bare Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0194.
April 4: 2.764 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Zeea Jones. Grantors: James H. and Dora B. Bare and the James H. Bare and Dora B. Bare Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0197.
April 4: 0.833 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Michael H. and Kamera M. Bare. Grantors: James H. and Dora B. Bare and the James H. Bare and Dora B. Bare Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0200.
April 4: 3.333 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Brandon Bare. Grantors: James H. and Dora B. Bare and the James H. Bare and Dora B. Bare Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0203.
April 4: 3.333 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Daniel Bare. Grantors: James H. and Dora B. Bare and the James H. Bare and Dora B. Bare Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0206.
April 4: 7.234 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Debrah, Gregory, Daniel, Andrew and Peter Tuliebitz. Grantor: Barbara T. Sexton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0209.
April 4: 2.776 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Ronald J. Thomas and Lucinda K. Stampe. Grantors: Eric and Amy Palmer and Julianne M. Jones. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0211.
April 4: 2.727 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: J. Neil and Fara B. Brogden. Grantors: Gary D. and Julie A. Brooks. Excise Tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0224.
April 4: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Joseph Beaver. Grantors: David A. and Donna H. Nigels and David W. and Holly B. Hastings. Excise Tax: $9. Value: $4,500. Book: 0540. Page: 0261.
April 5: 19.655 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Josey W. and Devin M. Faw. Grantors: Martin G., Michael D. and Kathleen E. Little. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0341.
April 5: 2.176 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Anna K. Hilting. Grantors: Richard A. and Teressa E. Spencer. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0351.
April 5: 155.947 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Galen P. Hess, Jr., Kyla D. Hess, the Galen P. Hess, Jr. Living Trust and the Kyla D. Hess Living Trust. Grantors: James A. and Bridget S. Bongaard. Excise Tax: $1,236. Value: $618,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0370.
April 5: 0.273 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Carson L. Sailor. Grantors: Christopher and Yolanda Robinson. Excise Tax: $425. Value: $212,500. Book: 0540. Page: 0373.
April 5: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Darren B. Jolly. Grantor: Herman Construction Co., LLC. Excise Tax: $78. Value: $39,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0396.
April 5: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brian A. and Jessica H. Yates. Grantors: William H. and Sharon C. Benson. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0398.
April 5: 13.416 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Darren W. Miller. Grantor: Joy M. Ream. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0411.
April 5: 3.260 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Jonathan N. Parker. Grantor: The Springhouse On Mill Creek, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0427.
April 5: 3 Lots, Crumpler Township. Grantee: Homecierge Properties, LLC. Grantor: Jeremy S. Alder. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0430.
April 5: 3.254 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Rachall W. McCoy and Jacob K. Woods. Grantors: Allan Q. and Tammy W. Woods. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0461.
April 5: 38.95 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Tammy Woods. Grantors: Allan Q. and Tammy W. Woods. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0464.
April 5: 3 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Rachall W. McCoy and Jacob K. Woods. Grantors: Allan Q. and Tammy W. Woods. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0467.
April 6: 56.725 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Galen P. Hess, Jr., Kyla D. Hess, the Galen P. Hess, Jr., Living Trust and the Kyla D. Hess Living Trust. Grantors: Ralph A. and Judy M. Newsome. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0485.
April 6: 1.010 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Pennwill Parks, LLC. Grantors: Denver K. and Lelia W. Ellison. Excise Tax: $558. Value: $279,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0488.
