The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 12: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Clint and Sara C. Syvinski. Grantors: Todd and Kelly M. Griffin, William A. and Meloney Liebler, Kenneth Lowe, William R. Richardson III, Shelly S. Richardson and the Richardson Living Trust. Excise Tax: $1,298. Value: $649,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1414.
July 12: 1.564 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: HWY 88 W Mini Storage, LLC. Grantor: Judith Hartsoe. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1445.
July 12: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Aner and Stephanie L. Barriola. Grantors: Russell L. and Samantha M. L. Belshaw. Excise Tax: $525. Value: $262,500. Book: 0529. Page: 1463.
July 12: 2 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: David M. and Christin S. Neff. Grantors: Daniel and Lisa Morio. Excise Tax: $83. Value: $41,500. Book: 0529. Page: 1484.
July 12: 2 Tracts, Laurel Township. Grantees: William E. and Lela L. Wohlford. Grantor: Vivian P. Wohlford. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1489.
July 13: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert J. Jones III and Tina C. Jones. Grantors: Max B. and Kandice Minton. Excise Tax: $810. Value: $405,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1512.
July 13: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Lester P. and Jillian M. Lockhart. Grantor: Alison M. Denver. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1527.
July 13: 2.149 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Opus Homes D & E, LLC. Grantors: Michael F. and Karen D. Ryan. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1566.
July 13: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Walter C. and Linda W. Plunkett. Grantors: Robert D. and Rose Powers. Excise Tax: $914. Value: $457,000. Book: 0529. Value: 1579.
July 13: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Patricia C. Streiner. Grantors: Martin and Teresita M. Amaran. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1582.
July 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Audrey Hyers. Grantors: Manuel A. and Guadalupe Padilla and the Padilla Family Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1594.
July 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael and Kristin Graham. Grantor: Pamela S. Shaver. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1597.
July 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael Graham and Kristin Phillips. Grantor: Pamela S. Shaver. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1599.
July 13: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Christopher and Rebecca Skidmore. Grantor: Cash Custom Homes, LLC. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1606.
July 13: 1.050 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Shannon E. Fussell. Grantors: Gary R., Jeffrey S. and Karyn M. Gornto. Excise Tax: $29. Value: $14,500. Book: 0529. Page: 1633.
July 14: 1.032 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joseph S. and Nikki P. Yarborough. Grantors: Olden A. Ganus III and Carolyn Ganus. Excise Tax: $1,318. Value: $659,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1639.
July 14: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Gary A. Champion. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1670.
July 14: 3.28 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Howard J., Kathleen A. and Angel F. Turnmire. Grantors: Stephen A., Heather G., Matthew J. and Alex V. Miller. Excise Tax: $605. Value: $302,500. Book: 0529. Page: 1676.
July 14: 4.29 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Peter A. and Alice J. Sampson. Grantors: Steven H. Kane, Thomas R. and Joanne L. Little and the Thomas R. Little and/or Joanne L. Little Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1683.
July 14: 10.737 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantor: Gerald D. Blackburn. Excise Tax: $108. Value: $54,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1686.
July 14: 4 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Donna Hensley and Larry and Patsy Woodie. Grantors: Norma J. S. Miller, Michael and Donna Hensley, Larry and Patsy Woodie and Roger O. and Ruth H. Stidhams. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1688.
July 14: 1.557 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Barry W. and Janet H. Goodman. Grantors: John and Carolyn G. Shepherd. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1693.
July 15: 0.049 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Shane M. Bernanrd and Timothy M. Grubb. Grantors: William H. and Allyson Schoenlein. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1697.
July 15: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Preston Perry. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1700.
July 15: 1.269 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Thomas J. and Lesley A. Harrington. Grantor: James S. Meggs. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1713.
July 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: S & S Family Enterprises, LLLP. Grantors: Larry W. and Jane B. Stewart. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1716.
July 15: 1.523 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Pasquale and Lynn Devincenzo. Grantor: Diana L. Slater. Excise Tax: $106. Value: $53,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1718.
July 15: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Charles D. and Willene S. Sweet. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1727.
