The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 25: 8.55 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Nicholas A. Lee. Grantors: Jerry D. and Joyce D. Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 2336.
June 25: 1 Unit, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Katherine Higgins. Grantors: James M. Barham Sr. and Gail H. Barham. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2352.
June 25: 2.5 Acres Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Lee B. and Yulanda S. Bollinger. Grantors: Thomas W. and Tracey H. Huyck. Excise Tax: $890. Value: $445,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2357.
June 25: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Donald K. Berry. Grantors: Donald K., Olene E. and Bernice F. Berry and the Olene E. and Bernice F. Berry Declaration of Trust. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2417.
June 25: 0.82 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Dawn A. Zachary. Grantor: Kyra Beach. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2428.
June 28: 5.13 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Kenneth A. Sheets and Morgan A. Shatley. Grantors: Gladys M. McNeil, Jessie R., B. Dean, Lloyd D., Nancy W., Thomas M., Pamela B., Jessie B. and Barney R. Miller, Deborah M. and James M. McClure, Vickie M. and Timmy R. Shets, J. D. and Janie M. Blevins, Benny R. and Gail R. Blevins, James E. and Joyce R. Johnson, Shelby M. Casey and Pauline M. Roten. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2451.
June 28: 5.16 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Christopher B. and Julie W. Miller. Grantor: Gladys M. McNeil. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0528. Page: 2472.
June 28: 1.149 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Kathryn A. Messenger. Grantors: James L. Edwards and Kathryn A. Messenger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 2479.
June 28: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Lucas J. and Shayna J. Carney. Grantor: Harry W. Lloyd. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0038.
June 28: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Michael J. O’Malley. Grantors: Timothy J. and Kimberly D. Hall. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0083.
June 28: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Clifton E. Blackley. Grantor: Leisa M. Snyder. Excise Tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0086.
June 28: 3.785 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Electric Membership Cooperation. Grantor: Alley Mountain Enterprises, LLC. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0104.
June 28: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Daniel E. and Jaqueline A. O’Connell. Grantor: Elizabeth Smith. Excise Tax: $9. Value: $4,500. Book: 0529. Page: 0113.
June 28: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Daniel E. and Jaqueline A. O’Connell. Grantors: Jeffrey M. and Barbara Farrell. Excise Tax: $9. Value: $4,500. Book: 0529. Page: 0115.
June 28: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David and Stacey Conrad. Grantor: Linda Boykin. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0117.
June 29: Right of Way, Obids Township. Grantee: Ronnie R. Taylor. Grantors: William C. and Melonie G. Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0148.
June 29: Right of Way, Obids Township. Grantee: Ronnie R. Taylor. Grantors: William C. and Melonie G. Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0150.
June 29: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Alonso G. Palencia. Grantor: Note Country, LLC. Excise Tax: $15. Value: $7,500. Book: 0529. Page: 0175.
June 29: 2.02 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Rickey W. Huneycutt, Sr. and Miriam D. Huneycutt. Grantors: Rickey W. Huneycutt Jr., David C., Charles D., Keri E. and Kathy W. Huneycutt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0177.
June 29: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Carefree Cove Community Association, Inc. Grantor: James D. Layne. Excise Tax: $21. Value: $10,500. Book: 0529. Page: 0211.
June 29: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Alkris Properties, LLC. Grantors: Kristopher D. and Erin M. McLamb and Alan L. and Kristina Wilser. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0214.
June 29: 2 Lots, Laurel Springs Township. Grantee: Clarke P. Harlow. Grantors: David D. and Linda L. Liput. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0529. Page: 0299.
June 29: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Martha’s Way, LLC. Grantors: Martha’s Way, LLC and Jodi J. Gimlin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0231.
June 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Crystal Jordan. Grantor: Kevin R. Richardson. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0234.
June 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Reuben M. Boulware. Grantors: Larry J. and Beverly C. Wallace. Excise Tax: $31. Value: $15,500. Book: 0529. Page: 0241.
June 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Daniel L. and Holly A. Stepnicka. Grantor: Candace S. Harrington. Excise Tax: $1,100. Value: $550,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0255.
June 29: 1.185 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Steven W. and Shane K. Doby. Grantors: Keith B. Gambill and Thomas and Sharon G. Kasel. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0529. Value: 0301.
June 29: 1.002 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Seth A. and Caitlin B. McGrady. Grantors: Tomas and Annerys Soto. Excise Tax: $512. Value: $256,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0350.
June 29: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Delores B. Derrick. Grantors: Jason B., Casey M. and Delores B. Derrick and Mason A. and Deborah D. Albertson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0359.
