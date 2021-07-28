The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 19: 35.196 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Justin J. and Carrie L. Vargas. Grantors: Randolph D. and Phyllis C. Douglas. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0191.
April 20: 0.467 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark and Lu A. Hagel. Grantors: Philip and Laura Shepherd and the Winding Ridge Development Corporation, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0251.
April 20: 56.408 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Keith Moore Family LLC, No. 1. Grantor: Tamar J. Rose. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0293.
April 20: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Fred J. Bender. Grantor: Walter T. Broyhill. Excise Tax: $129. Value: $64,500. Book: 0526. Page: 0321.
April 20: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Sarah J. Hink. Grantors: Kevin and Kristen Feighery and John and Heidi Karant. Excise Tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0331.
April 20: 2 Lots, Creston Township. Grantees: Randy L. and Kathy S. Dellinger. Grantors: Arsenio Garcia and the Arsenio Garcia Trust. Excise Tax: $560. Value: $280,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0356.
April 20: 1.75 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Juliet L. Freeland. Grantor: Elizabeth A. Learned. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0379.
April 20: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Josh and Tammy Dillon. Grantors: John C. and Cindy C. Hauer. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0400.
April 20: 4.963 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Richard P. Roe Jr., Kelly R. Southards, George E. Roe and Virginia L. R. Elliott. Grantor: Barbara W. Roe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0403.
April 20: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Berkeley S. C. and Katherine J. C. Brown. Grantors: Jack L. and Isabell J. Stawicki. Excise Tax: $872. Value: $436,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0406.
April 21: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Halcore Group. Inc. Grantor: REV Parts, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0415.
April 21: 0.411 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Andrew Ryan. Grantors: Steven C. and Beth A. Calhoun. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0459.
April 21: 2.983 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Kevin S. B. Castillo and Alejandro Gil. Grantors: William W. Harlan III and Amy J. Harlan. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0474.
April 21: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Shaunta Starkey. Grantors: Todd Colucy and Purpose Processing, LLC. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0477.
April 21: 0.494 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Don R. and Gina M. Borrego. Grantors: John W. and Donna M. Brooks. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0598.
April 21: 0.0463 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: James M. Vannoy. Grantors: William E. and Melissa P. Vannoy. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0608.
April. 21: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: William E. Vannoy. Grantors: James M. and Kelly P. Vannoy. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0610.
April 22: 6 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bob E. Becker and the Bob E. Becker Living Trust. Grantor: Bob E. Becker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0664.
April 22: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Todd A. Bonfanti. Grantor: Gregory R. Haver. Excise Tax: $507. Value: $253,500. Book: 0526. Page: 0685.
April 22: 4 Tracts, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Zach and Chanda Brooks. Grantors: W. K. Getty Jr. and Lynn C. Getty. Excise Tax: $486. Value: $243,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0705.
April 22: 1.286 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Lorenz E. Falls and Lucille C. Cate-Falls. Grantors: Kyle E. and Alicia Roark, Allen S. and Pamela H. Cole, James T., Michelle and William D. Hinkle and the William D. Hinkle Estate. Excise Tax: $456. Value: $228,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0756.
April 22: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Keith E. and Stanley P. Greenspon, the Keith K. Greenspon Revocable Trust and the Stanley P. Greenspon Revocable Trust. Grantors: Benjamin M., Donald B. and Laura Dewar and Daniel and Dana D. Butler. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0761.
April 22: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joel D. and Barbara Pardue. Grantors: Daniel I. and Alane I. Shapiro. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0766.
April 23: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Phillip S. Barbour and Shenif Ladak. Grantor: PLS Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0802.
April 23: 5 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Wayne K. and Heather D. Gordon. Grantors: Mark W. McClure and Cheryl M. Elliott. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0846.
April 23: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James and Kathy Carlton. Grantors: Philip J. and Laura H. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $1,010. Value: $505,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0859.
April 23: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James and Kathy Carlton. Grantors: Philip J. and Laura H. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0862.
April 23: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kody L. and Paige G. Blevins. Grantor: Thelma Wood. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0865.
April 23: 1 Unit, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Horace D. and Patricia T. Griffin. Grantor: CGK, LLC. Excise Tax: $790. Value: $395,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0868.
