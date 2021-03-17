The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Jan. 5: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Anthony A. Saffo. Grantors: William H. and Joyce B. Tucker, John C. and Mary Jo B. Gentry, Larry K., Joyce T., Donald E., Martha B., Ben F., Sylvia and Ann E. Blackburn. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1861.
Jan. 5: 2 Lots, North Fork Township. Grantees: David A. and Bonnie C. Stewart. Grantors: Claude D. Smith Jr., Leigh M. Wright and the Leigh M. Wright Trust. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1885.
Jan. 5: 1.419 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Donald B. and Vicki L. Barnhart. Grantor: Heztam Enterprises, Inc. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1897.
Jan. 6: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: D. Durran and Anna S. Coley, the Coley Family Joint Trust. Grantors: D. Durran and Annabelle S. Coley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1943.
Jan. 6: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher C. and Christine C. Born. Grantor: Eli C. Born. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1946.
Jan. 7: 1.99 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher D. and Lesley B. Icenhour. Grantors: Kody L. and Paige G. M. Blevins. Excise Tax: $786. Value: $393,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2002.
Jan 7: 2 Lots, North Fork Township. Grantee: Tarheel Leasing and Development, LLC. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $46. Value: $23,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2023.
Jan. 7: 1.196 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Leard E. and Vanessa Brown. Grantors: James and Sharon Ceratt. Excise Tax: $918. Value: $459,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2026.
Jan. 7: 2 Parcels, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Madeleine C. Crawford and the Madeleine C. Crawford Living Trust. Grantors: James T. Crawford Jr. and Madeleine C. Crawford. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 2045.
Jan. 7: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joshua and Racheal Hanson. Grantors: Jody F. and Korie W. Scott. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2045.
Jan. 7: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Rodolfo Leone. Grantors: Russell B. and Christine D. Long. Excise Tax: $881. Value: $440,500. Book: 0521. Page: 2071.
Jan. 7: 3 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Terry W. Hess. Grantors: Daniel W. and Sandara W. Dollar. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2115.
Jan. 7: 0.062 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David H. and Linda P. Call. Grantors: Raymond and Florence Micheline. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2119.
Jan. 7: 1.995 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Maria Ward. Grantors: Peter A. and Patricia C. Still. Excise Tax: $662. Value: $331,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2141.
Jan. 7: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Jason and Stephanie Bloch. Grantors: Butler and Sharon Reece. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2192.
Jan. 11: 0.023 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Stephen D. Tableman Sr. and Linda S. Tableman. Grantors: Ray Hester and Mary E. Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 2266.
Jan. 11: 0.023 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Mary E. Miller. Grantors: Stephen D. Tableman Sr. and Linda S. Tableman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 2269.
Jan. 11: 3 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: C. Lucille and Peggy J. Crouse, the Crouse House West Trust. Grantors: C. Lucille and Peggy J. Crouse. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 2272.
Jan. 11: 10.010 Acres Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Christopher V. and Angela B. Neal. Grantors: Randolph C. and Cherrie B. Ariail. Excise Tax: $1,798. Value: $899,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2293.
Jan. 11: 27 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Richard A. and Randall D. Heien, the Bradley and Marlene Cornett Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: Bradley S. and Marlene O. Cornett. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 2323.
Jan. 11: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Scott E. and Selwyn T. Lang. Grantors: Tony M. and Linda Johnson. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2335.
Jan. 11: 34.934 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Mountain Farms, LLC. Grantor: Curved Plywood, Inc. Excise Tax: $1,090. Value: $545,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2338.
Jan. 11: 36.288 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Mountain Farms, LLC. Grantors: Homer B. and Evelyn C. Mash. Excise Tax: $710. Value: $355,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2341.
Jan. 11: 1.641 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ronald R. and Tarren F. Pruitt. Grantors: Russell F. and Ann M. Vannoy. Excise Tax: $670. Value: $335,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2354.
Jan. 11: 1 Acre, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dalton A. and Callie B. Lewis. Grantors: Heather and Marty Peters, Nathan and Luke Barker, Callie B. and Dalton A. Lewis. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2374.
Jan. 11: 25 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Gabriel D. Miller. Grantors: Jamie M. and Tanya K. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $55. Value: $27,500. Book: 0521. Page: 2396.
Jan. 11: 29.041 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kevin T. and Heather E. Riley. Grantors: Stephen D. Tableman Sr. and Linda S. Tableman. Excise Tax: $1,150. Value: $575,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2399.
Jan. 11: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: 2784 Cranberry Springs Trust. Grantors: Thomas J. and Maria V. Fogarty. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2418.
Jan. 11: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Zachary J. Moore and Amanda L. Johnson. Grantors: Christopher and Mary F. Wezyk. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2443.
