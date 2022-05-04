The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
March 2: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Jason A. and Amy Setchen. Grantor: Marta A. Alejo. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2147.
March 3: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Steven C. and Kimberly R. Ratliff. Grantors: James J., Carole A. and Catherine A. Vereline, Joyce M. Wilfong and Timothy W. and Linda M. Yakel. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2159.
March 3: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Edward A. Maciejewski and the Edward A. Maciejewski Revocable Trust. Grantor: Ashe Fork Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2166.
March 3: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Timothy W. and Elizabeth G. Nichols. Grantors: Sean and Karyn S. Flynn. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2168.
March 3: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Stephens Camshaft Milling, LLC. Grantors: James and Maxine Hoosier, Fary R., Annette and Lisa S. Dougherty, Walter and Carol Jones and the Lisa S. Dougherty Trust. Excise Tax: $424. Value: $212,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2212.
March 3: 1.626 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Edward and Stephanie A. Hamrick. Grantor: James D. Jordan. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2219.
March 3: 13.053 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Allison M. Andrews. Grantor: Theodore C. Andrews. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2222.
March 3: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Wesley W. Hamm. Grantors: Tommy W. and Martha H. Hamm. Excise Tax: $613. Value: $306,500. Book: 0538. Page: 2255.
March 4: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark A. and June L. Wampole. Grantors: Martin and Teresita M. Amaran. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2278.
March 4: 1 Tract, Obids Township. Grantee: MCW Aho, LLC. Grantor: Debbie Miller. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2281.
March 4: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Bright Home Venture, LLC. Grantors: Rebecca King and the Rebecca King Trust. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2285.
March 4: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantees: Janice E. Thompson and the Janice E. Thompson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Janice E. Thompson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2288.
March 4: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gary S. and Cathy D. Clubb. Grantors: Richard S. and Dawn M. Smith. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2314.
March 4: 4.087 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: David Sommerville. Grantors: Todd A. and Daisy M. MacDonald. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2345.
March 4: 1.25 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Aaron D. and Bobbie W. Greene. Grantor: Maria M. Treto. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2358.
March 4: 0.727 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Tyler Humphrey. Grantors: Larry D. and Ruby M. Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2371.
March 4: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Doby’s Plumbing and Repair, Inc. Grantors: Damon D. and Wylene S. Taylor. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2373.
March 4: 25.321 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jeffrey E. Baker. Grantors: Equity Trust Company and Jeffrey E. Baker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2380.
March 4: 48 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jeffrey E. Baker. Grantors: Equity Trust Company and Jeffrey E. Baker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2382.
March 4: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Melissa O. Bennett. Grantors: Steve A. and Sherry E. Osborne. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2393.
March 4: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Raul O. and Maria J. Sotolongo, the Raul O. Sotolongo Living Trust and the Maria J. Sotolongo Living Trust. Grantors: Elias Legra, Sr. and the Elias Legra, Sr. Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2398.
March 7: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Ronald Sorg, Jr. and Rosemary Sorg. Grantors: Paul V. and Jobeth P. Souza. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2426.
March 7: 10 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Gregory M. Alcorn. Grantors: Gregory M. and Melissa Owens. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 2435.
March 7: 1.384 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: William F. Epps and Liana R. Saffioti. Grantors: Jacob W. and Maria Ham. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0538. Page: 2471.
March 8: 1.553 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Susan H. Hatton. Grantors: Betty S. Hamilton and Susan Hamilton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0017.
March 8: 1.231 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Thomasine E. Morrison. Grantors: Thomasine M. and Scott Morrison. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 0022.
March 8: 0.397 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Rickey D. Laws. Grantors: Marsha, Taylor D. and John Kettler. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0060.
March 8: 3 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Danny and Janet Phipps. Grantors: Danny, Janet, Jill, Heath and Shannon Phipps. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 0074.
March 8: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Naked Creek Farmacy, LLC. Grantor: Ashe County Sharing Center, Inc. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0539. Page: 0078.
