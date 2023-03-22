The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 6: Lot 43, Obids Township. Grantee: The John and Dianne Holdsworth Living Trust. Grantors: John W. and Dianne M. Holdsworth. Excise tax: None. Value: $464,800. Book: 0546. Page: 1363.
Oct. 6: 4.23 acres, Crumpler Township. Grantees: Adam and Jessica Hodges. Grantors: Everette M. and Susan M. Bard. Excise tax: None. Value: $55,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1368.
Oct. 6: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Chad and Amanda Carpenter. Grantors: Michael A and Helen J. Leserra and Everley Gray, LLC. Excise tax: $820. Value: $318,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1386.
Oct. 6: Lot 1, Elk Creek Township. Grantee: Nabil M. Mardini. Grantors: John J. Snow III and ECM7, LLC. Excise tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1427.
Oct. 6: 0.636 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Andrew G. Davis and Elizabeth M. Melton. Grantors: Roger W. and Donna C. Roush. Excise tax: $444. Value: $143,300. Book: 0546. Page: 1439.
Oct. 6: 2 lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jacob S. Sink. Grantors: David M. and Judy Q. Honeycutt. Excise tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1470.
Oct. 6: 10.16 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Jay B. Behrens. Grantor: West Mill Creek Farms, LLC. Excise tax: $278. Value: $152,400. Book: 0546. Page: 1473.
Oct. 6: Lot 15, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Richard G. and Donna F. Fayko. Grantors: Paul E. and Jeanne L. Dunn. Excise tax: $1,180. Value: $478,600. Book: 0546. Page: 1475.
Oct. 6: 0.784 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Jason E. and Amber K. Crum. Grantors: Jevin and Maria Hord. Excise tax: $510. Value: $231,400. Book: 0546. Page: 1517.
Oct. 6: 4 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert and Chelsea Heavner. Grantors: Darron and Jessica Dotson. Excise tax: $450. Value: $92,300. Book: 0546. Page: 1535.
Oct. 6: 13.959 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Rebecca B. and William D. Fairchild. Grantors: Matthew I. And Amy B. Osteen. Excise Tax: None. Value: $167,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1561.
Oct. 6: 2 tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Amy B. Osteen. Grantors: Rebecca B. and William D. Fairchild. Excise tax: None. Value: $153,900. Book: 0546. Page: 1563.
Oct. 6: 1.043 acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Donna S. Burgess. Grantors: David J. Holman and Deborah Miller. Excise tax: None. Value: $192,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1566.
Oct. 6: 2 lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Gary L. Poe. Grantor: Russell Roark. Excise tax: $2. Value: $4,600. Book: 0546. Page: 1570.
Oct. 6: 2 tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Michael T. and Tina L. Rutherford. Grantors: Walter and Dorothy A. Phipps. Excise tax: None. Value: $55,200 Book: 0546. Page: 1573.
Oct. 6: 1.49 acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Terri Ford. Grantors: Walter and Dorothy A. Phipps. Excise tax: none. Value: $91,800. Book: 0546. Page: 1577.
Oct. 6: 2.052 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Robert and Debbie Matkins. Grantors: Robert and Debbie Matkins, Vance, Becky, Lindon, Richard and Donna Perry, Julie Miller, Nettie Miller, David and Rosie Higgins. Excise tax: $14. Value: $22,700. Book: 0546. Page: 1581.
Oct. 6: Lot 39, Jefferson Township. Grantee: JL Golf Management, LLC. Grantors: Steven C. and Teri L. Pahel. Excise tax: $20. Value: $30,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1592.
Oct. 6: Lot 25A, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Steven W. and Patricia M. Dycus. Grantor: Jon M. Martin. Excise tax: $56. Value: $25,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1594.
Oct. 7: Lot 2, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Russell Roark. Grantor: Gary L. Poe. Excise tax: $10. Value: $254,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1598.
Oct. 7: 1.231 acres, Todd Township. Grantees: Thomas R. and Dana L. Hurt. Grantor: JanetA. Jenny. Excise tax: $842. Value: $435,300. Book: 0546. Page: 1616.
Oct. 7: 2 tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Gregory M. and Lauren Edwards. Grantors: Ryan T. and Martha J. Phillips. Excise tax: 914. Value: $422,900. Book: 0546. Page: 1635.
Oct. 7: Lot 18, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Leighton Family Trust. Grantors: Donald E. and Kathleen G. Pulliam. Excise tax: $628. Value: $203,800. Book: 0546. Page: 1654.
Oct. 7: 0.175 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William H. and Michelle L. Morgan. Grantors: Mark C. and Luann Hagel. Excise tax: $1,050. Value: $432,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1666.
Oct. 7: 3 tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Robert A. and Marjorie A. Huddleston. Grantors: William F., Wanda and Iona H. Rutherford. Excise tax: $186. Value: $93,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1688.
Oct. 7: 1.597 acres, Idlewild Mountain Township. Grantees: Brent D. and Judy L. Kopp. Grantors: Raymond L. and Beverly P. Ballard. Excise tax: $122. Value: $61,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1692.
Oct. 7: 0.281 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Leslie A. Scott and Crawford L. Dunham. Grantors: The Cruickshank Family Trust. Excise tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1698.
Oct. 7: 4 lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel A. and Jamie D. Hall. Grantors: Ronald L. and Jolene R. Snyder. Excise tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1731.
Oct. 7: 2 tracts, Helton Township. Grantees: Thomas D. Johnson, James M. Johnson, Sean and Patricia J. Miller and Francis W. Walters. Grantor: James W. Johnson. Excise tax: None. Value: $735,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1740.
