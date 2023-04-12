The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 20: .092 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David E. Hodges, Debbie E. Hodges. Grantors: John L. Fox Jr., Jo Ann A. Fox. Excise tax: $2. Value: $4,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0218.
Oct. 20: 1.905 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Ashley G. Stephenson, Shanan H. Stephenson. Grantors: Andy R. Stephenson, Lisa Stephenson, Amy Langdon, William R. Stephenson. Excise tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0221.
Oct. 20: Lot 3, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Restoration Church of Ashe County, Inc. Grantors: George E. Leloudis, Dayna L. Leloudis. Excise tax: $95. Value: $47,500. Book: 0547. Page: 0231.
Oct. 20: Two lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Restoration Church of Ashe County, Inc. Grantors: Tony A. Lyall, Sharon H. Lyall. Excise tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0234.
Oct. 20: 10 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Destiney Cummings, Zachary Graybeal. Grantor: Sherrie L. Mahala. Excise tax: None. Value: $50,400. Book: 0547. Page: 0240.
Oct. 20: Lot 128, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James T. Need, Sharon Z. Need, Kyle A. Need. Grantors: James T. Need, Sharon Z. Need. Excise tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0256.
Oct. 21: 43.869 acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Ezra Gardiner. Grantors: The Jui Chih Rachel Hsu Revocable Trust, Keng S. Hsu, Steven Hsu. Excise tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0263.
Oct. 21: Lot 138, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: SP Properties of North Carolina, LLC. Grantor: Gary Carter. Excise tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0290.
Oct. 21: 3.17 acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: DNG Properties, LLC. Grantor: Te George H. Osteyee and Minnie L. Osteyee Joint Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,140. Value: $570,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0293.
Oct. 21: Lot 17, Creston Township. Grantee: Joseph H. Hughes. Grantor: The Cove Group, LLC. Excise tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0298.
Oct. 21: Tract 5, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Susan Y. Kepple. Grantors: Terrance L. Kepple, Terrance C. Kepple. Excise tax: None. Value: $166,300. Book: 0547. Page: 0320.
Oct. 21: Lot 13, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Amy L. Spano. Grantor: Janell L. Moretz. Excise tax: $91. Value: $45,500. Book: 0547. Page: 0337.
Oct. 21: Tract 2, Elk Township. Grantees: Joseph T. Houck, Anna Houck. Grantor: Terry L. Houck. Excise tax: None. Value: $288,400. Book: 0547. Page: 0349.
Oct. 24: Two tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Tamara C. Divenere, Angela B. Stansberry, Barbara L. Divenere. Grantors: Ann W. Burge, Opal K. Eldreth. Excise tax: $684. Value: $342,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0364.
Oct. 24: Lot 3, Elk Township. Grantees: Kyndall L. Boyle, Kelsy Boyle, Eryn Boyle. Grantors: Walter R. Frantzen, Patricia A. Frantzen. Excise tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0367.
Oct. 24: 1 acre, Obids Township. Grantees: Walter H. Peters, Aida L. Rogers. Grantors: Timothy Wood, Tim Wood, Brenda Wood. Excise tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0370.
Oct. 24: Lot 20, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Sujith Idiculla, Jesni Idiculla. Grantors: Octavio J. Figueroa, Maria J. Figueroa. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0375.
Oct. 24: 1.993 acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Amanda Long. Grantors: Eric Dryden, Jaclyn Dryden, George D. Dryden, J. Dryden. Excise tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0378.
Oct. 24: Lot 181, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Brenda S. Tucker. Grantor: Guy D. Tucker. Excise tax: None. Value: $20,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0398.
Oct. 24: Lot 35, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Bradley Clayton, Laurel Clayton. Grantors: Charles E. Curry III, Idania Barbosa, Jennifer Rober, Douglas Rober. Excise tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0429.
Oct. 25: Townhouse G-1, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth E. Jones, Margie R. Jones. Grantor: Sandra L. Patterson. Excise tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0453.
Oct. 25: Lot 95, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Donna L. Drinnen. Grantors: Joseph A. Kloiber, Diane Kloiber, Frances Gesser. Excise tax: $57. Value: $28,500. Book: 0547. Page: 0483.
Oct. 25: 1 acre, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Robert K. Coady, Kelly E. Coady. Grantors: Corinne N. Sheets, Tyler M. Sheets. Excise tax: $1,130. Value: $565,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0487.
Oct. 25: 2 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Richard F. Perry. Grantors: Debbie S. Markins, Richard F. Perry, Donna Perry, Perry Voil. Excise tax: None. Value: $21,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0512.
Oct. 25: 0.334 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: James Deemer. Grantors: Donald Deemer, Cynthia Deemer. Excise tax: None. Value: $25,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0519.
Oct. 26: Lot 33, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Eddie Carrazco. Grantors: Noonan Family Trust. Excise tax: $5. Value: $15,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0546.
Oct. 26: Lot 24, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Julian G. Farrow, Suzanne H. Farrow. Grantor: Karen A. Becker. Excise tax: $64. Value: $25,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0560.
Oct. 26: Lot 5, Creston Township. Grantees: Gregory M. Cornett, Robin T. Cornett. Grantors: Daniel L. Fitzgerald, Miguel A. Gomes. Excise tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0547. Page: 0565.
Oct. 26: Lot 2, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Richard K. Hughlett, Lisa A. Hughlett. Grantors: Brandon J. Dillard, Stacey C. Dillard. Excise tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0571.
Oct. 26: Lot 76, Lansing Township. Grantees: John M. Whittington, Chrestina E. Whittington. Grantors: Linda G. Brown, Edward E. Brown Jr. Excise tax: $970. Value: $485,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0574.
Oct. 26: Lot 28, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David Pearce, Karen Pearce. Grantors: Joseph R. Crawford, Sandra K. Crawford. Excise tax: $648. Value: $324,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0602.
