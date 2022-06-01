The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
March 25: 2 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Jacqueline Barreto. Grantor: Bibiana Villazon. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1700.
March 25: 1.931 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Dana S. J. Potter. Grantor: Gavin R. Woodie. Excise Tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1723.
March 25: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Derek C. O’Neill and Ashley N. Soucar. Grantors: Robert F. and Marianne Meshot. Excise Tax: $51. Value: $25,500. Book: 0539. Page: 1726.
March 25: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Gilbert R., Chiquitha D. and Mackayla M. Mash. Grantors: Gilbert R. and Chiquitha D. Mash and Shelia S. Wheeler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1753.
March 25: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Gilbert R., Chiquitha D. and Mackayla M. Mash and Chasiti A. Jordan. Grantors: Gilbert R. and Chiquitha D. Mash. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1756.
March 25: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Gilbert R. and Chiquitha D. Mash and Chasiti A. Jordan. Grantors: Gilbert R. and Chiquitha D. Mash. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1759.
March 25: 97.650 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Ballou Mill Farm, LLC. Grantor: Blue Ridge Land Investments, Inc. Excise Tax: $2,900. Value: $1,450,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1774.
March 25: 40.718 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Diane G. Roark. Grantor: Joe B. Greer. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1782.
March 25: 0.870 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Sandra L. Mullins and Cynthia A. Fergeson. Grantors: Robert F. and Rebecca J. Kastelic. Excise Tax: $265. Value: $132,500. Book: 0539. Page: 1784.
March 25: 1.342 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Sandra L. Mullis and Cynthia A. Fergeson. Grantors: Robert F. and Rebecca J. Kastelic. Excise Tax: $680. Value: $340,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1792.
March 25: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantee: Matthew Hammond. Grantors: Kevin B. and Frances E. Shettle. Excise Tax: $134. Value: $67,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1806.
March 28: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gregory W. and Jennifer B. Johnson. Grantors: Randall F. and Rebecca C. Pasley. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1821.
March 28: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ronald and Charlotte Hunt. Grantors: Alton L. and Amanda L. Boshoff. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1890.
March 28: 1.305 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan R. and Sheila P. Maltba. Grantor: Cecil Shatley. Excise Tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0539. Page: 1893.
March 28: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Calloway Properties, LLC. Grantors: W. L. and Nana S. Gautier. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1902.
March 29: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantee: ECM7, LLC. Grantors: Gary W. and Janet B. Barrett. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1943.
March 29: 4 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Nancy C. McAllister. Grantors: Michael and Kristi Drake. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1962.
March 29: 6 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Douglas W. Collins. Grantors: Harold L. and Linda C. Miller. Excise Tax: $172. Value: $86,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1965.
March 29: 4.62 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Jerry Richter. Grantors: Roy J. and Patricia B. Carter. Excise Tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1968.
March 29: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Clare W. Tager and the Clare W. Tager Living Trust. Grantor: Clare W. Tager. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1972.
March 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jon P. Gatewood. Grantors: Darrel and Donna Hamilton. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1978.
March 29: 3.626 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: North Carolina Properties, LLC. Grantor: North Carolina Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 2015.
March 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Sue E. C. Lee and Benjamin G., Forest and Brett A. Lupton. Grantor: Sue E. C. Lee. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 2058.
March 29: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mary K. Lam. Grantors: Robert E. and Joan E. Leonard. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2061.
March 29: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantee: ECM7, LLC. Grantors: Richard L. and Jan Woods. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2090.
March 29: 5 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William P. and Sallie M. B. Aceto. Grantor: Jackie Eagle. Excise Tax: $475. Value: $237,500. Book: 0539. Page: 2115.
March 30: 30.135 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Ronald J. Fleenor. Grantor: Brien S. Woosley. Excise Tax: $725. Value: $362,500. Book: 0539. Page: 2139.
March 30: 4 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Douglas Collins. Grantors: Betty J. Blevins and Sue H. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $199. Value: $99,500. Book: 0539. Page 2142.
March 30: 37.930 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Jeffrey A. Manners. Grantor: Carrie L. A. Brandt. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2148.
March 30: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Brougham, LLC. Grantor: Jefferson Station Partners, Ltd. Partnership. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0539. Page: 2151.
