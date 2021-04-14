The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Jan. 28: 0.318 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cody P. Moretz and Sara J. Winebarger. Grantor: Katherine S. Houck. Excise Tax: $292. Value: $146,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1828.
Jan. 28: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Keith P. and Elizabeth C. Dombrowski. Grantors: Mohammad H. Faeizi and Nikou Dehbozorgi. Excise Tax: $898. Value: $449,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1854.
Jan. 28: 0.068 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth C. and Billie G. Gardner. Grantors: Madge B. McNeill and the Revocable Trust Agreement of Madge B. McNeill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 1875.
Jan. 28: 0.016 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Roxi G. and Vasanti G. Patel. Grantors: Madge B. McNeill and the Revocable Trust Agreement of Madge B. McNeill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 1882.
Jan. 28: 0.016 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Madge B. McNeill and the Revocable Trust Agreement of Madge B. McNeill. Grantors: Roxi G., Vasanti G. and Ghanshyam D. Patel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 1885.
Jan. 29: 0.762 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Stuart and Shannon Greifinger. Grantors: Mark and Dianne Vafai. Excise Tax: $21. Value: $10,500. Book: 0522. Page: 1893.
Jan. 29: 2.094 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jessica C. M. Bradford and Hurd Bradford IV. Grantors: Jeffrey A. and Sally B. Watson. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1896.
Jan. 29: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David and Donna D. Dickson. Grantor: Mary G. Fielding. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1911.
Jan. 29: 7 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Deborah L. Sykes. Grantors: James D. and Mary J. Hartzog. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1914.
Jan. 29: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wade E. and Sarah H. Sanders. Grantors: Rena E., Rufus and John C. Colvard, Nicholas J. and Jean C. Lampo, Stanley C. and Carol C. Hostetter. Excise Tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1917.
Jan. 29: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Edwin J. and Elizabeth C. Rodriguez. Grantor: Michael Simpson. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1924.
Jan. 29: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ira D. and Mary W. Duncan, the Duncan Family Living Trust. Grantor: Charles F. Pritchard. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1933.
Jan. 29: 0.048 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Larry and Joyce E. Roediger. Grantor: Flythe Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1958.
Jan. 29: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Scott E. Schang and the Scott E. Shang Living Trust. Grantors: James D. Cain Jr. and Joyce M. Cain. Excise Tax: $528. Value: $264,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1980.
Jan. 29: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson. Grantees: Teresa L. Smith and Donna G. Thompson. Grantors: Virginia M. V. Lewen and Teresa L. Smith. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 1985.
Jan. 29: 3.013 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Joseph M. and Jessica A. Kerns. Grantor: Karen A. Hefner. Excise Tax: $446. Value: $223,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1991.
Jan. 29: 4.766 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Brian and Nicole Carnell. Grantors: Allen and Annie Huffman. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2004.
Jan. 29: 2.97 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: KZEL Properties, LLC. Grantor: CLHC, LLC. Excise Tax: $3,770. Value: $1,885,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2021.
Jan. 29: 0.151 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kimberly B. McNeil. Grantor: Gambill Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $466. Value: $233,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2061.
Feb. 1: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Betty J. Gambill. Grantors: Lori M. Trent, Willard Trent Jr., Daniel L., Debra, Pamela M., Mark A., George A. and Carrie Gambill, Felix Tomalis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 2096.
Feb. 1: 5.665 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Tim and Dianne M. Raynor. Grantors: Danny and Sandra Dollar. Excise Tax: $298. Value: $149,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2120.
Feb. 1: 17.966 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Larry C. Deem. Grantors: David and Sarah Greer. Excise Tax: $86. Value: $43,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2137.
Feb. 1: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James M. and Mia W. Steelman. Grantor: Q3, LLC. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2149.
Feb. 1: 1.20 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: David E. and Treva W. Tyson. Grantors: David E. and Ruel M. H. Tyson, Ruel W. Tyson Jr. Excise Tax: $265. Value: $132,500. Book: 0522. Page: 2170.
Feb. 1: 2.932 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David S. and Heather D. Rosdol. Grantor: Amanda C. Pagels. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2224.
Feb. 2: 14.75 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Lifestore Bank. Grantor: Robert J. Hoefl. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 2260.
Feb. 2: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joshua R. and Christy W. Kern. Grantors: Fritz F. and Mary T. Klein. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2264.
Feb. 2: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Katie A. Henderson. Grantors: Evin D. and Alice B. Arledge. Excise Tax: $356. Value: $178,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2268.
Feb. 2: 1.010 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Thomas O. Pitts. Grantors: David Lemly, Allison Weaver, Barbara Carter and the Barbara Carter Living Trust. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2314.
