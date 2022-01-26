The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 13: 18 Acres and 16 square feet, Rods/Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Norman R. and William T. Taylor. Grantor: Norman Taylor. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2489.
Aug. 13: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael and Anna Clayton. Grantors: Kevin R. and Meg A. Buckingham. Excise Tax: $296. Value: $148,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0011.
Aug. 13: 0.28 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joshua E. Hinson. Grantors: Haskell and Anne McGuire. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0014.
Aug. 13: 1.287 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Wendy and Alexandra V. McNiel. Grantor: Rebecca Ungerer. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0049.
Aug. 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Grounded Properties, LLC. Grantors: Doris and Beth Ducharme. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0531. Page: 0081.
Aug. 13: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Grounded Properties, LLC. Grantors: J. Michael and Jan M. Rocks. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0531. Page: 0085.
Aug. 13: 1.851 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Brian H. Doherty and Hannah E. Rose. Grantors: Thomas and Patricia Cotter. Excise Tax: $690. Value: $345,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0089.
Aug. 13: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Daniel L. Dillard. Grantors: Gary M. and Starr S. Wagoner. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0116.
Aug. 13: 1.850 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: George H. and Ann V. Dornblazer. Grantor: Blue Ridge Land and Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0128.
Aug. 13: 32.566 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: George H. and Ann V. Dornblazer. Grantor: West Mill Creek Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $934. Value: $467,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0130.
Aug. 13: 17.374 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Scott B. and Kimberly B. Fennie. Grantors: David H. and Lynne M. Boutilier. Excise Tax: $1,280. Value: $640,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0141.
Aug. 13: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John C. and Deborah E. Horsnby. Grantors: Timothy J. and Nichole M. Brown. Excise Tax: $482. Value: $241,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0155.
Aug. 16: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Lanny L. Monroe, Jr. Grantors: Paul and Jeannie P. Keasey and the Paul and Jeannie Keasey Living Trust. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0161.
Aug. 16: 0.77 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William L. and Deborah L. Morris. Grantor: Eric E. Koontz. Excise Tax: $316. Value: $158,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0168.
Aug. 16: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Betty S. Hamilton. Grantor: Teresa E. Armstrong. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0186.
Aug. 16: 1 Acre, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Chelsea N. Price. Grantor: Brenda Drake. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0218.
Aug. 16: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Brian H. and Sherri Wood. Grantors: Robert L. Tyree, Jr. and Marie T. Tyree. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0220.
AUg. 17: 2 Tracts, Laurel Springs Township. Grantees: John H. and Kelly L. Gilmore. Grantor: Williams Hosiery, Inc. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0235.
Aug. 17: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantee: Steve Burns. Grantors: Roger L. and Diana W. Frye. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0240.
Aug. 17: 1 Tract, Laurel Township. Grantee: Laura Villarreal. Grantors: Robert G. and Rebecca P. Bryant. Excise Tax: $196. Value: $98,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0246.
Aug. 17: 1 Tract, Obids Township. Grantees: Richard B. and Judy O. Mendrick. Grantor: Glendale Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0250.
Aug. 17: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Richard B. and Judy O. Mendrick. Grantor: Glendale Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0252.
Aug. 17: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Paul and Angela De Muinck. Grantors: Sonny D. Thomas, Sr. and Julie. E Thomas. Excise Tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0256.
Aug. 17: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: Baxter and Tricia Walker. Grantors: Baxter Walker and Joanne R. Hodgson. Excise Tax: $112. Value: $56,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0262.
Aug. 17: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Paul M. and Beth T. Winkley. Grantors: Richard D. and Sherry H. Stolp. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0303.
Aug. 17: 1.034 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Robert D. Blaszczak and Kimberly Soklow. Grantors: Leo and Sharon B. Mayewski. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0325.
Aug 17: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Allen E. Gant III. Grantors: John P. Ambrose, Jr. and Marcia L. Ambrose. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0346.
Aug. 18: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David R. Dunlop and Jessica R. Vaughn. Grantors: Steven C. McNeil, Jr. and Crystal McNeil. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0350.
Aug. 18: 60 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Terry L. and Elizabeth S. Hodge. Grantors: Flossie Taylor, Christopher and Elva T. Lester and Elizabeth S. Hodge. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0365.
Aug. 18: 1.212 Acres Clifton Township. Grantee: Teresa Boyce. Grantors: Cody and Sandra Garn. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0390.
