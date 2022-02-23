The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 30: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantee: Edward A. Johnson II. Grantors: Shannon D. and Kimberly M. Davidson. Excise Tax: $1,788. Value: $894,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1653.
Aug. 30: 10 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael and Rebecca Bloomquist. Grantors: Christopher V. and David C. Miller. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1666.
Aug. 30: 1 Lot, Old Field Township. Grantees: William N. V. and Melissa J. V. Lenten. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1668.
Aug. 30: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Andrew C. and Kimberly R. Swenson. Grantors: Larry D. and Saundra L. Horrell. Excise Tax: $83. Value: $41,500. Book: 0531. Page: 1672.
Aug. 31: 1 Tract, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Mitchell J. Osborne. Grantor: Johnny B. Farmer. Excise Tax: $7. Value: $3,500. Book: 0531. Page: 1685.
Aug. 31: 2 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David and Myka Cygielman. Grantors: Mary B. and Joe B. Seagle and Charles B. and Judith B. Blythe. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1688.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joseph Gelet, Sr. and Liudmila Gelet. Grantor: Summit Oaks, LLC. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1700.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Vanessa A. Coldiron. Grantors: Andres V. and Shana D. Gomez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1718.
Aug. 31: 0.752 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Timothy S. and Susan C. Vance. Grantors: Robert G. and Opal G. Morris. Excise Tax: $164. Value: $82,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1725.
Aug. 31: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: David Lee, James H. and Lynn A. Ross and the James H. Ross and Lynn A. Ross Living Trust. Grantors: James H. and Lynn A. Ross. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1728.
Aug. 31: 5 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Charles R. Brown, Sr. Grantors: Woodrow T. and Wanda B. Dixon and Curtis G. and Sheryl B. Nichols. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1731.
Aug. 31: 0.834 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Susanna M. Stoltzfus and the Susanna M. Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Susanna M. Stoltzfus. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1734.
Aug. 31: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Haddon T. and Pamela S. Campbell. Grantors: Jonathan Linck and Chelsea D. Blount. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1741.
Aug. 31: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Paul H. and Gina M. Williams. Grantors: Michael L. and Lori A. Reeves. Excise Tax: $1,100. Book: 0531. Page: 1744.
Aug. 31: 0.282 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Mark and Sherrie Harless. Grantor: Karen H. Lambert. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1764.
Aug. 31: 0.434 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John H. and Laura M. Bower. Grantors: Victor M. M. and Esperanza R. Hernandez. Excise Tax: $332. Value: $166,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1777.
Aug. 31: 0.040 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John H. and Laura M. Bower. Grantors: Victor M. M. and Esperanza R. Hernandez. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1780.
Sept. 1: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James P. Parrish, Jr. and Billie S. Parrish. Grantor: Leighton R. Stallings, Jr. Excise Tax: $486. Value: $243,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1783.
Sept. 1: 2.942 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael M. and Sabrina S. Helsabeck. Grantor: David B. Sutton. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1824.
Sept. 1: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Aubrey and Gretchen Arnoczy. Grantors: William Burden III and Donna P. Burden. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1844.
Sept. 1: 38.5 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: William R. and Violet K. Cox. Grantors: James and Scarlette Broadway, Kimberly J. and Bonny A. Dotson and Daniel and Patsy Tyson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1848.
Sept. 1: 6.284 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Edward R. and Cynthia M. Lewis. Grantors: Morris L. and Shelia W. Miller. Excise Tax: $128. Value: $64,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1877.
Sept. 1: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: William E. Boyles, Jr. and Deborah B. Boyles. Grantors: Charles J. and Deborah Coleman. Excise Tax: $720. Value: $360,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1899.
Sept. 1: 4 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Adam J. and Morgan B. Roberts. Grantors: John K. and Christy L. Brittain. Excise Tax: $512. Value: $256,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1903.
Sept. 2: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jon R. Jordan and Janice J. Gregory. Grantors: Jon R. Jordan and the Jordan Family Irrevocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1931.
Sept. 2: 1.050 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joseph P. and Emily M. Carpenter. Grantor: Richard W. Lineberger. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1935.
Sept. 2: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Thomas L. Sayre. Grantors: Rudy and Janet Sparks. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1938.
Sept. 2: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Charles C., Mary F. and Garrett M. Englebert. Grantors: Charles C., Mary F. and Pamela J. Englebert. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1959.
