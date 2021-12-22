The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 23: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dean and Mary M. Witherspoon, Dean Witherspoon Living Trust and the Mary M. Witherspoon Living Trust. Grantors: George G. and Judy W. Bare and the Judy W. Bare Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page:0249.
July 23: 3.366 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard L. Holman and Roxana Barker. Grantors: Bobby Boggs and Perry and Samantha Parsons. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0253.
July 23: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James M. and Angela M. Hunter. Grantors: David F. and Donna M. Wagoner. Excise Tax: $690. Value: $345,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0261.
July 26: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Benjamin W. and Martha G. Hill. Grantors: Tennyson N. and Brenda R. McClamroch. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0333.
July 26: 2.423 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bernard P. and Teresa A. Filipski. Grantor: Margaret A. E. Bell. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0356.
July 26: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Margaret Cannon and Necole Roncali. Grantor: Larry B. Greene. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0359.
July 26: 29.120 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: James B. and Amanda M. Hamm. Grantors: David W. Hoyle Jr. and Resa D. Hoyle. Excise Tax: $187. Value: $93,500. Book: 0530. Page: 0384.
July 26: 3.154 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Leonard W. and Carol E. King. Grantors: Douglas J. and Terri I. Ferrell. Excise Tax: $1,010. Value: $505,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0408.
July 26: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James T. Black Jr. and Heather M. Black. Grantor: Eve C. Perry. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0427.
July 26: 0.871 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Mark D. and Elizabeth C. S. Jamison. Grantor: New Riverside Retreat, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0444.
July 26: 3 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Mildred Laboy and Marta M. Diaz. Grantors: William F. and Lindsay R. Layton. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0459.
July 26: 0.905 Acres. Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ronnie E. and Kim Miller. Grantor: Linda M. Hopkins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0480.
July 26: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Edgar D. Shelton Jr. and Crystal N. Shelton. Grantors: Roger F. and Judith G. Jordan. Excise Tax: $924. Value: $462,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0482.
July 26: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Gary P., Angela M., Amber M. and Katelyn M. Watkins. Grantors: Steven H. and Barbara P. Porter. Excise Tax: $285. Value: $142,500. Book: 0530. Page: 0502.
July 26: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jonathan B. and Anne M. Kotch. Grantor: Kotch Family, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0523.
July 27: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Haskell and Anne McGuire. Grantor: McGuire Family, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0582.
July 27: 0.367 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Luis A. Durani. Grantor: Grayson Ventures, LLC. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0586.
July 27: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Mark J. and Cynthia Schindler and the Mark J. Schindler and Cynthia B. Schindler Revocable Trust. Grantors: Mark J. and Cynthia B. Schindler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0609.
July 27: 1.068 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Winfrey J. and Shelby J. Boyd. Grantor: Benjamin M. Cheek. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0613.
July 27: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Pamela S. Shaver. Grantors: Mike and Kristin Graham and Michael Phillips. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0615.
July 27: 2.631 Acres, Jefferson. Grantees: Aaron C. and Jessica H. Peele. Grantors: Tamara K., Hervey D., Karla A., Tam K. and Deborah A. Hodgson. Excise Tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0619.
July 27: 1.876 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Kimberly W. Baldwin. Grantor: Little Horse Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $55. Value: $27,500. Book: 0530. Page: 0625.
July 28: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jorge G. and Martha J. Rodriguez. Grantors: James L. and Susan W. Spurlock. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0635.
July 28: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Robert L. and Gail C. Alba. Grantors: Franklin P. and Stacey C. Barbee. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0686.
July 28: 6.971 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Brian D. and Rachelle G. Watson. Grantors: Janet B. Greenberg and the Janet B. Greenberg Trust. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0689.
July 28: 0.5 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Travis and Amanda Rains. Grantors: Kenneth B. and Debra Price. Excise Tax: $274. Value: $137,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0708.
July 28: 1 Lot, Laurel Springs Township. Grantees: Gordon and Dawn Galzerano. Grantors: Robert A. Goldfinger and Lynn A. Sullivan. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0721.
July 28: 13.026 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Cornelius McGillicuddy II and Ann McGillicuddy. Grantors: Warren M. and Mary F. Bender, Robert C. and Laura Heath and William K. and Christina L. Cates. Excise Tax: $176. Value: $88,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0724.
