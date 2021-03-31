The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Jan 15: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Adam P. and Deanna Hunt. Grantors: Senen A. and Melba M. Loche. Excise Tax: $810. Value: $405,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0533.
Jan. 15: 2.077 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kellie E. Holman. Grantors: Richard E. and Kimberly M. Isler. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0548.
Jan. 15: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Kevin Rominger. Grantor: Grounded Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0562.
Jan. 15: 20.317 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Jimmy L. Watts and Vicki M. Lanier. Grantor: Shirley A. Powers. Excise Tax: $293. Value: $146,500. Book: 0522. Page: 0591.
Jan. 15: 1.640 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Green Brother Investment Property, LLC. Grantors: Jennifer S. Jones and Irene Sheets. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0593.
Jan. 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Glen J. Daigle and Connie L. Bowman. Grantor: Glenwood Property, LLC. Excise Tax: $570. Value: $285,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0616.
Jan. 19: 15 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: John P. and Tiffany A. Zeszutek. Grantors: Lisa G. Gurri and the Lisa G. Gurri Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $1,040. Value: $520,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0619.
Jan. 19: 0.849 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Christopher S. and Kelly K. Allen. Grantors: Joseph T. and Pamela D. C. Ignoffo. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0648.
Jan. 19: 2.135 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: George R. and Gloria K. Graham. Grantor: Gregg R. Phillips. Excise Tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0650.
Jan. 19: 0.629 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: George C. Uzzle III. Grantor: Linda B. Uzzle. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 0701.
Jan. 19: 2.357 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Ruth A. Bonebrake. Grantors: Jerry L. and Linda W. Craven, Robert and Leigh C. Knight. Excise Tax: $45. Value: $22,500. Book: 0522. Page: 0749.
Jan. 20: 5 Parcels, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jason V. Pierce. Grantor: Summer B. Pierce. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 0754.
Jan. 20: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sean M. Lloyd. Grantor: Therese L. Lloyd. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 0780.
Jan. 20: 1.030 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Barry J. and Debra D. Edwards. Grantor: Janis M. Leonard. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0793.
Jan. 20: 1 Lot, West Jefferson. Grantees: Mark W. and Kimberly S. Shouse. Grantor: Linton Road Company, LLC. Excise Tax: $55. Value: $27,500. Book: 0522. Page: 0840.
Jan. 20: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: George D. and Harriett W. Rogers. Grantors: Terry Fogleson and Debora G. Gardner. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0891.
Jan. 20: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Potter Holdings, Inc. Grantors: Lannie R. and Marquetta Jones, David M. and Suzette D. Shelton, David L. and Traci D. Cornelius.. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0893.
Jan. 20: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Richard K. Calhoun and the Richard Calhoun Living Trust. Grantors: James W. and Elizabeth H. Roten. Excise Tax: $757. Value: $378,500. Book: 0522. Page: 0923.
Jan 21: 2 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Kenneth R. and Patricia A. Butler. Grantors: Steve and Evelyn C. Huffman. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0970.
Jan. 21: 11.01 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Allen E. Gant III. Grantors: J. Len and Rene M. Horton. Excise Tax: $1,520. Value: $760,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0974.
Jan. 21: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Sally B. Watson. Grantors: Kenneth and Linda Wood. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1009.
Jan. 21: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Susan Potter. Grantor: Potter Holdings, Inc. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1013.
Jan. 21: 1.180 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bobby D. Dillard and Jenny M. Ellsworth. Grantor: Lifestore Bank. Excise Tax: $164. Value: $82,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1033.
Jan. 21: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Dawn Lainhart. Grantors: Allen C. and Janet O. Segraves, Judy and Dana Hines. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1055.
Jan. 21: 7.904 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Stirling J. and Donna Foster. Grantors: Peter J. and Shelley J. Duplantis. Excise Tax: $310. Value: $155,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1079.
Jan. 21: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Ashley Medina. Grantors: Michael A., Edee and Doris D. Wilcox, Michael and Brian Lee, Irving and Ashley Medina. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 1094.
Jan. 21: 1.311 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steve A. and Shirley Warner. Grantor: Pack Fan Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $730. Value: $365,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1099.
Jan. 21: 4.695 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Robert A. White and Patricia D. Beaver. Grantors: John and Patricia H. Sandweg. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1154.
Jan. 22: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Rodney K. Kessler and Tracy M. Hughes. Grantors: Peter and Wanda Okrepky. Excise Tax: $969. Value: $484,500. Book: 0522. Page: 1178.
Jan. 22: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Richard T. and Gwendolyn G. Ellis. Grantors: Don R. and Sherron M. Batot, Betty S. Matthews. Excise Tax: $398. Value: $199,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1199.
