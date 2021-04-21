The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Feb. 2: 0.50 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dale and Lynda Harris. Grantors: David L. and Jenette Sanders. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2387.
Feb. 2: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Allen W. McNeill. Grantors: Benny T. McNeill Sr. and Elrita W. McNeill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 2390.
Feb. 3: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Brad Johnson. Grantor: Phillip W. Crockett. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 2408.
Feb. 3: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David M. and Ellen M. Hamm. Grantor: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $937. Value: $468,500. Book: 0522. Page: 2411.
Feb. 3: 0.623 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Drew M., David and Dale Johnson, Lauren J. Hobson and the David and Dale Johnson Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: David A. and Dale R. Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 2461.
Feb. 3: 34.875 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Charles B. and Elizabeth A. Andrews. Grantors: Max C. and Linda P. Roland. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2464.
Feb. 3: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James M. Brookshire Jr. and Kathleen S. Oakes. Grantor: Marlene B. Norwood. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0522. Page: 2470.
Feb. 4: 1 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Walter L. and Susan H. Johnston. Grantors: Jeffery L. and Yvonne R. Chapman, the Chapman Living Trust. Excise Tax: $870. Value: $435,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0001.
Feb. 4: 1.254 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brian and Helen T. Bowman. Grantor: HHR 56, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,365. Value: $682,500. Book: 0523. Page: 0005.
Feb. 4: 2 Parcels, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charlie J. and Shannon R. Carroll. Grantor: Casey J. Carroll. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0029.
Feb. 4: 16.050 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Greg and Yvonne Nichols, Seth and Shelia Bailey Grantor: Beulah Dixon. Excise Tax: $208. Value: $104,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0035.
Feb. 4: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Nancy Z. Bradley. Grantors: Ronald Wallace, Jennifer B. Randol, Sandra D., Crispin J. and Cheryl J. Bradley. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0076.
Feb. 4: 0.675 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Judy Baldwin. Grantors: Richard and Patsy Fawlkes, Rachel Bowman, Thelma Monnie, Jim and Sandra McNeill, James and Teresa S. Church, John R. and Wendy S. Covington, Dale M. and Becky S. Ezell, John and Maria S. Kemplin, Thomas O. and Ollie Wyatt, Joseph E., Jamie A., Patty J. and Sam Sexton and Michelle L. Nicoulin. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $400. Book: 0523. Page: 0083.
Feb. 4: 6 Tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Diana J. Berger, Lisa L. Alexander and Timothy S. Cagle. Grantors: Darrel J. and Flossie L. Clark. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0096.
Feb. 4: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Robert B. and Catherine S. Wilkerson. Grantor: MBW Rentals, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0100.
Feb. 5: 3.455 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Rickey D. and Joevelyn Miller. Grantor: Joel Barker. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0170.
Feb. 5: 2 Acres, Elk Township. GranteeS: Ricky Penley and Diana Houck. Grantor: Nationstar Mortgage, LLC. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0206.
Feb. 5: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Oak Creek Investments, LLC. Grantor: Shriners Hospitals for Children. Excise Tax: $9. Value: $4,500. Book: 0523. Page: 0211.
Feb. 5: 0.514 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Michelle H. Dix. Grantors: James and Shirley Powers. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0229.
Feb. 5: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joshua W. and Jessica M. Morrison. Grantors: Barry L. and Eileen M. Bearss. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0250.
Feb. 5: 4.679 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jeffrey K. and Wendy L. Groover. Grantors: Henry T. Clay Jr. and Morgan and Bessie Clay. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0270.
Feb. 5: 12.676 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James Coldiron. Grantor:The Preservation Pooled Trust Fund, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0273.
Feb. 5: 12.676 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas M. and Lorrie L. Mash. Grantors: James and Christina L. Coldiron. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0276.
Feb. 5: 42.272 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Clarke P. Harlow. Grantors: Sonya C. Johnston and Matthew L. Johnson. Excise Tax: $338. Value: $169,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0284.
Feb. 5: 3.081 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Kevin L. and Shannon Roberts. Grantors: Richard B. and Melissa Pennington. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0306.
Feb. 5: 39.012 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Ruel M. H. Tyson. Grantors: Charles W. and Evelyn P. Jones. Excise Tax: $670. Value: $335,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0358.
Feb. 8: 2 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Eve R. Carlyle. Grantor: Lourdes Febles. Excise Tax: $428. Value: $214,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0362.
Feb. 8: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Alana Clark. Grantor: Henry J. Stubing. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0386.
Feb. 8: 0.425 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Milton G. Laughton Jr. and Patricia F. Laughton. Grantors: John T. Rothrock and the John T. Rothrock Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0431.
