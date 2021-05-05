The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Feb. 12: 2.5 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Usama and Marceline Dubbaneh. Grantors: Richard and Rachel Osborne. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1126.
Feb. 12: 2 Lots, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Daniel and Hilda Torres. Grantor: North Carolina Dreams, Inc. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1138.
Feb. 12: 8.30 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Edison Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Roger L. and Vickie L. Inscore and Brian K. and Kimberly S. York. Excise Tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1143.
Feb. 15: 50.5 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Mary C. Osborne. Grantors: Hearlie and Francis E. Osborne. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1167.
Feb. 15: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: John D. Lichtman. Grantors: John J. and Barbara P. Lichtman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1176.
Feb. 15: 1 Tract, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Powell III, LLC. Grantors: Christopher M. and Valerie Reese. Excise Tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1178.
Feb. 16: 5.05 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Steven A. and Barbara A. Due. Grantors: George W. and Ronda Roten. Excise Tax: $49. Value: $24,5000. Book: 0523. Page: 1196.
Feb. 16: 1.478 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Caroline M. Renfro. Grantors: Christopher L. and Amanda C. Arnold. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1199.
Feb. 16: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Bryce M. and Katherine A. Rech. Grantors: Jaqueline S. Bain and Susan B. Hayworth. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1212.
Feb. 16: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Kelly M. Hardy. Grantors: Benny Winebarger and Kimberly H. Hall. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1217.
Feb. 16: 2.620 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Ronald L. and Shari A. Rognstad. Grantors: Lee F. Ball Jr. and Cindy Ball. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1233.
Feb. 16: 1.010 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Christopher G. and Patricia Coan. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1240.
Feb. 16: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuel A. Osborne and Samantha G. Hamby. Grantor: Roy L. Ellison. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1276.
Feb. 16: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Elizabeth R. and Mary C. Gamble. Grantors: John R. Gamble Jr., Elizabeth Gamble and the John Reeves Gamble Jr. Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1279.
Feb. 16: 46.927 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: North Fork Land Investments, LLC. Grantors: James F. and Mary E. Little. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1282.
Feb. 16: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John M., Mark A. and Peggy G. Burton. Grantors: John M. and Peggy G. Burton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1290.
Feb. 16: 5 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert A. and Shannon S. Calhoun. Grantors: Dortha S. Nichols and Dana Shatley. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1293.
Feb. 17: 0.632 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: John T. and Charlotte D. Beck. Grantors: John T. and Ann L. Rothrock. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1314.
Feb. 17: 2 Lots, Creston Township. Grantees: Edgar E. Amortegui and Maria C. Zapata. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1318.
Feb. 17: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jarrett and Alexandra Moore. Grantors: Samantha R. Bowlin, Kelly E. Woods Jr. and Shannon D. Woods. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1335.
Feb. 17: 12.021 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Robert P. Lacombe III. Grantor: Sparks Family Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1352.
Feb. 17: 3 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Everett L. and Lisa J. Huneycutt. Grantor: Donald A. Hayes. Excise Tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1393.
Feb. 17: 23.2 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: David Braun. Grantor: Wilma L. Spillman. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1402.
Feb. 17: 2 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Teresa H. Richardson. Grantors: Emily R. and Travis Cornett and Corey, Teresa H., Wesley and Robert Richardson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1405.
Feb. 17: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Cory and Wesley Richardson and Emily Cornett. Grantor: Teresa H. Richardson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1411.
Feb. 17: 0.174 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Denver C. and Patsy M. Lewis. Grantors: Dwight M. Tedford III and Judith F. Tedford. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1415.
Feb. 17: 2 Tracts, Helton Township. Grantees: Robert K. and Mark A. Massey and Rebecca I. M. Blevins. Grantor: Kenneth E. Massey. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1417.
Feb. 17: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Roberto and Vanessa Moreno. Grantor: North Carolina Dreams, LLC. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1446.
Feb. 18: 9.611 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kirk East, LLC. Grantor: Halcore Group, Inc. Excise Tax: $2,000. Value: $1,000,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1497.
Feb. 18: 18.193 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Robert L. Hunt III and the Robert L. Hunt, III Living Trust. Grantor: Robert L. Hunt III. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1502.
Feb. 18: 0.231 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Travis and Alison R. Stewart. Grantors: Jerry W. and Barbara E. Roland. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1505.
