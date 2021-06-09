Chanda Richardson
The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Mar. 12: 4.287 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Brenda C. Smith. Grantors: Gary T. and Shirby S. Eagle. Excise Tax: $356. Value: $178,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1522.
Mar. 15: 3 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: John and Joyce Gorgas. Grantors: Darren W. and Vanessa Miller. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1567.
Mar 15: 1.6 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Gregory M. and Arin Taylor. Grantors: Gregory M. Taylor and Jennifer I. Stone. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1583.
Mar. 15: 2.500 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Donna Smith and Christine Queen. Grantors: Bradley, Michael and Emily H. McNeely. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1587.
Mar. 15: 50 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Roger Swanson and Laura Dye. Grantors: Michael C. and Hope E. Parrott. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1618.
Mar. 15: 1.716 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Roger Swanson and Laura Dye. Grantors: Michael C. Hope E. Parrott. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1624.
Mar. 15: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Lorrie H. Ingram. Grantors: Robert L. and Brenda K. Kinley. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1629.
Mar. 15: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Tanya W. Rogers. Grantor: Stoney Creek Legacy, LLC. Excise Tax: $345. Value: $172,500. Book: 0524. Page: 1632.
Mar. 15: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Carroll NC Properties, LLC. Grantors: Don A. and Karen Coggins. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1736.
Mar. 15: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Robbie Farmer. Grantor: Town of West Jefferson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1752.
Mar. 15: 19.7 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: David and Janet Neal. Grantor: Laura L. Smithson. Excise Tax: $690. Value: $345,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1757.
Mar. 15: 0.953 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Raymond K. and Jan W. Goodman and the Goodman Living Trust. Grantor: Raymond K. Goodman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1771.
Mar. 16: 27.251 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Adrian B. Lingerfelt. Grantors: Walter A. and Estelle P. Hill. Excise Tax: $580. Value: $290,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1826.
Mar. 16: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wayne G. and Leann K. Storm. Grantor: West Jefferson, LLC. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1860.
Mar. 16: 155.797 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Ronald Jones and the Jones Family Land Trust. Grantor: Michael J. Kelly. Excise Tax: $872. Value: $436,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1897.
Mar. 16: 54.75 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Sheldon M. and Deborah L. Milligan. Grantors: Burl D. and Carolyn Miller and Dora R. Lewis. Excise Tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1903.
Mar. 16: 3.383 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Eric and Courtney Miller. Grantors: Tony J. and Maria E. McNeil. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1906.
Mar. 16: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joseph S. Oliver and Terri L. Betancourt. Grantors: Elizabeth Hoffman and Dovie M. Hamrick. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1930.
Mar. 16: 1.5 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Taryne R. Seatz. Grantors: Archie R. Griffith, Paulette G. Lawrence, Luis and Casey L. Cruz and the Paulette G. Lawrence Estate. Excise Tax: $404. Value: $202,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1933.
Mar. 16: 5 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Darren W. Miller. Grantors: Marvin D. and Gail S. Johnston. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1987.
Mar. 16: 5 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Carl L. Ford Jr. and Sheila W. Ford. Grantors: Donnie W. and Beverly K. B. Miller. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2001.
Mar. 17: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jocephus B. and Sherri F. Huneycutt. Grantors: Janice A. Jefferis and the Janice A. Jefferis Living Trust. Excise Tax: $560. Value: $280,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2037.
Mar. 17: 1.03 Acres, Lansing Township. Grantees: Jackie Vecin, Madeleine Yero and Robert Ruiz. Grantor: Raul Ruiz. Excise Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0524. Page: 2071.
Mar. 17: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Shawn K. and Lisa V. Leeper and the Leeper Family Trust. Grantors: Norris and Lynn B. Jackson. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2090.
Mar. 17: 3 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Pamela L. Hill. Grantor: Summit Oaks, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,820. Value: $910,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2093.
Mar. 18: 0.99 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Alan L. Wilser and Kristopher D. McLamb. Grantors; Felipe and Ana Solarana. Excise Tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2139.
Mar. 18: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David Gilliam and Rosalyn G. Spriggs. Grantors: William H. and Barbara J. Jones. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2155.
Mar. 18: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Tommy D. and Jeannie G. Noblett. Grantors: Suzanne N. and John W. Weaver and Michael B. and Johnny M. Noblett. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0524. Page: 2157.
Mar. 18: 4 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael S. and Savannah Brinegar. Grantors: Stephen L. and Patricia Brinegar. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 2167.
Mar. 18: 2.1 Acres, Peak Creek. Grantee: Dirk Chontos. Grantor: Johnny C. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $11. Value: $5,500. Book: 0524. Page: 2170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.