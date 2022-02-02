The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 18: 3 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James L. Carpenter Jr. and Sandra H. Carpenter. Grantors” James L. Carpenter Jr. and Sandra H. Carpenter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0392.
Aug. 18: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sue E. C. Lee. Grantor: Ryan G. Mash. Excise Tax: $510. Value: $255,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0395.
Aug. 18: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Chloe Parker. Grantors: Neal P. and Sharon E. Cheek. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0422.
Aug. 18: 9.116 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Jonathan R. and Kathryn J. Phillips. Grantors: George W. Phillips II and Karen K. Phillips. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0445.
Aug. 18: 11.066 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Justin K. and Olivia D. Phillips. Grantors: George W. Phillips II and Karen K. Phillips. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0447.
Aug. 18: 27.25 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Nicholas J. and Savanna K. Raby and Leonard C. and Tammy L. Kowalski. Grantors: Georgia F., James R., Janice, Richard G. and Carol Greer, Michael and Mary D. Block, Ella M. and Kenneth Spencer, Lenna V. Rineair, Roger L. and Judy A. Poe and Danny, Kevin, Lorie, Sonya and Linda K. Tedder. Excise Tax: $86. Value: $43,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0464.
Aug. 19: 3.515 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Alex and Fontrina Wray. Grantor: Odessa L. Long. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0532.
Aug. 19: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gerald L., Charlene D. and Othell H. Price. Grantor: Adam J. and Morgan C. Roberts. Excise Tax: $370,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0558.
Aug, 19: 68.834 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Mark W. and Julie A. Sawicki. Grantors: Ronald P. and Glenda D. Francis. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0561.
Aug. 19: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Danny and Candice Sullivan. Grantors: Archie L. and Nancy C. Pierce and the Archie L. Pierce and Nancy C. Pierce Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0566.
Aug. 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth A. and Phyllis R. Primm. Grantors: Jack C. Case, Jr. and Lori W., Cole W. and Joan Case. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0574.
Aug. 19: 1.38 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Wayne B. Perry, Jr. and Tammy Perry. Grantors: David and Susan Cornell. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0597.
Aug. 20: 3.869 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Prancing Poodles, LLC. Grantors: Jack E. and Monica M. Killian. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0600.
Aug. 20: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael C. Anthony and Neva Thomsen. Grantors: Warren J. and Patricia Barker. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0603.
Aug. 20: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Grounded Properties, LLC. Grantors: Robert H. Taylor and Janice M. Walters. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0627.
Aug. 20: 42.861 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Blane Snyder II. Grantors: Blaine and Shirley S. Snyder. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0656.
Aug. 20: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Maria S. Kiser. Grantors: Billy J. and Janice W. Henson. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0659.
Aug. 20: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Double B. Investments, LLC. Grantors: Bart, Jenna and Maggie Mathis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0661.
Aug. 20: 1.12 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth L. and Tonya C. Goss. Grantors: Kenneth L. and Norma R. Goss. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0679.
Aug. 20: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James R. and Dana M. D. Armstrong. Grantors: Marshall and Vadna N. Sanford. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0683.
Aug. 20: 4.160 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Justin and Jennifer Hurley. Grantors: Joseph H. Ashley, Sr. and Joseph H. Ashley, Jr. Excise Tax: $657. Value: $328,500. Book: 0531. Page: 0686.
Aug. 20: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: MM Farms of Ashe County NC, LLC. Grantor: Evelyn A. Outen. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0708.
Aug. 20: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James R. and Shirley R. Powers. Grantors: Michael D. and Karen C. Kurtz. Excise Tax: $306. Value: $153,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0711.
Aug. 20: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: AHMP, LLC. Grantors: Michael K., Penny, Yolanda and Julie M. Taylor. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0713.
Aug. 20: 0.50 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Irene M. Brown. Grantors: Benny M. and Louise L. Combs. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0716.
Aug. 20: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Tanner Goodman. Grantors: Rolland A. and E. Donette Ryback. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0531. Page: 0734.
Aug. 20: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Tanner Goodman. Grantors: Rolland A. and E. Donette Ryback. Excise Tax: $382. Value: $191,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0736.
Aug. 20: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantee: Deborah L. Felton. Grantors: Celeste Kellar and the Harmon Living Trust. Excise Tax: $602. Value: $301,000. Book: 0531. Page: 0759.
Aug. 23: 5.5 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Patricia Taylor and Katrina Hurley. Grantors: Charles W. and Marie Severt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 0839.
