The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Jan. 22: 10 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Shane E. and Marcy B. Little. Grantors: Travis C. and Dianne P. Little. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 1218.
Jan. 22: 2.11 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert and Caroline Davis. Grantee: Sandra A. Reedy. Excise Tax: $372. Value: $186,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1223.
Jan. 22: 1.344 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Michael J. Watson. Grantors: Joyce Ford, Grant, Claire and Christine N. Blevins and Rogelio A. A. Garza. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1252.
Jan. 22: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Steven H. Sell. Grantors: Stephen R. and Sandra L. Miller. Excise Tax: $46. Value: $23,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1257.
Jan. 22: 57.122 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Holly M. Boynton. Grantors: Dale and Tammy Meads. Excise Tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1259.
Jan. 22: 0.079 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: HHR56, LLC. Grantor: Crown Point of Ashe County Homeowners’ Association, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 1269.
Jan. 25: 3.352 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: CMH Homes, Inc. Grantors: Dustin and Whittney Council. Excise Tax: $67. Value: $33,500. Book: 0522. Page: 1276.
Jan. 25: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Carolyn B. Arnn. Grantors: William L. Finger, the William L. Finger Revocable Trust and the William L. Finger Irrevocable Trust. Excise Tax: $1,760. Value: $880,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1332.
Jan. 25: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Michael and Holly Kesserling. Grantors: Judy O. and Reed Miller. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1392.
Jan. 25: 10.940 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Matthew E. Sredzinski. Grantors: Bobby J. and Betty P. Miller. Excise Tax: $352. Value: $176,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1418.
Jan. 25: 4 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Cline Osborne and Deborah O. Kimball. Grantor: Cline Osborne. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1430.
Jan. 25: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: David A. and Brenda K. Fink. Grantor: Anne W. Clark. Excise Tax: $23. Value: $11,500. Book: 0522. Page: 1434.
Jan. 25: 2.290 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Trixie M. Brown. Grantor: Trixie M. Brown. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 1468.
Jan. 26: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Willam J. and Diann A. Whitehouse, the Whitehouse Family Living Trust. Grantor: Mountain Dreams Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1519.
Jan. 26: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Shyamol and Aashka Mehta. Grantors: Douglas A. and Thomas F Kassler, the Douglas A. Kassler and Thomas F. Kassler Joint Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1524.
Jan. 26: 0.884 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bradford L. and Kimberly F. Shields. Grantor: BBG Properties, Inc. Excise Tax: $234. Value: $117,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1534.
Jan. 27: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Elias S. Tobchi and Jaqueline Barreto. Grantors: Eddie J. and Wilma C. Cousanca. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1538.
Jan. 27: 0.572 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Jena R. McDaniel. Grantors: Craig and Meredith Kitson. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1541.
Jan. 27: 0.884 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Richard A. Brown. Grantors: Bradford L. and Kimberly F. Shields. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1586.
Jan. 27: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: William M. Ignelzi and Gina I. Harris. Grantors: Diane L. Bruce and Annie M. Sorvillo. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1612.
Jan. 27: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Bradley and Kristin Harris. Grantor: Lynn Wanat. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 1621.
Jan. 27: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James R. and Maureen G. Bartholomew. Grantors: Laura M. Shirley, Steven M., Walter L. and Sandra L. Burris, the Walter L. Burris and Sandra L. Burris Living Trust. Excise Tax: $1,670. Value: $835,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1632.
Jan. 27: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Brent P. and Jessica L. Lucas. Grantors: John D. and Amanda D. Calloway. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1660.
Jan. 27: 0.644 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Amy M. Russel and Potter Holdings, Inc. Grantor: American Advisors Group LRES Corp, AIF. Excise Tax: $196. Value: $98,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1707.
Jan. 28: 14 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Anthony J. Amero. Grantors: Daniel and Clea Brott. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1768.
Jan. 28: 1.094 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dylan A. Moody and Sydni M. Wilson. Grantor: Johns Meadows, LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1784.
Jan. 28: 5.998 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert L. and Gail Click. Grantors: Arnold P. and Linda W. May, Thomas B. and Joy B. Smith and William W. Smith Jr. Excise Tax: $1,200. Value: $600,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1807.
Jan. 28: 1.127 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Thomas B. and Joy B. Smith. Grantor: Timothy J. Holloway. Excise Tax: $398. Value: $199,000. Book: 0522. Page: 1824.
Jan. 28: 4.270 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Brian K. and Hillary J. Carson. Grantors: Brian K. and Hillary J. Carson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 1826.
