The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Dec. 29: 3.159 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James C. and Ellen L. Church, Reid J. Miller. Grantors: James C. and Ellen L. Church, Reid J. and Freda C. Miller, the Freda C. Miller Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1283.
Dec. 29: 1.66 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: George and Debra Hinebaugh. Grantors: George and Debra Hinebaugh. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1308.
Dec. 29: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: MR-C Holding Company, Inc. Grantors: Seaport Assets, Inc. and Matthew Walker. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1311.
Dec. 29: 2 Lots, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Jason R. and Kimberly A. Harris. Grantors: Gary Roy and Advanta IRA Services, LLC. Excise Tax: $706. Value: $353,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1375.
Dec. 29: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Douglas D. and Skyla S. Anderson. Grantors: Daniel J. and Vivian E. Martineau. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1396.
Dec. 29: 1.634 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Timothy R. and Sherrill J. Allred. Grantor: Sandra K. Tedder. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1421.
Dec. 29: 3 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: James P. and Rogeria L. Martin. Grantors: James P. and Rogeria L. Martin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1445.
Dec. 29: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Sharon A. and Wendy M. Zimnicki. Grantors: Cathy Ledbetter and Terri Reckart. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1469.
Dec. 29: 3 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Glamping Unplugged, LLC. Grantor: Forest L. Brown. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1473.
Dec. 29: 5.697 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Glamping Unplugged, LLC. Grantors: Hugh S. and Harriett H. Owen. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1476.
Dec. 30: 2.560 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Krista J. Cockerham. Grantors: Martin J. and Emily P. Weaver. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1490.
Dec. 30: 0.22 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kelsey M. Parpart. Grantor: Jerry R. Henson. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1525.
Dec. 30: 3.932 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Wesley M. and Barbara A. Powers. Grantors: David D. and Lorene Powers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1546.
Dec. 31: 0.242 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: James T. Lawson. Grantor: Nancy C. Lawson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1548.
Dec. 31: 0.682 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Brooke Calhoun. Grantor: Barbara S. Prim. Excise Tax: $176. Value: $88,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1569.
Dec. 31: 4 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: James L. and Patsy D. Smith. Grantors: Howard and Patricia Sexton. Excise Tax: $166. Value: $83,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1581.
Dec. 31: 5 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Timothy L. and Tara G. Rogers. Grantors: Clifford A. and Rosemary S. Young. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1585.
Dec. 31: 13.416 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Joy M. Ream. Grantor: Sarah Johnson. Excise Tax: $146. Value: $73,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1612.
Dec. 31: 10 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Joseph M. and Phyllis J. Everett. Grantor: Justin T. Smith. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1615.
Dec. 31: 43.653 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Green Brothers Investment Properties, LLC. Grantors: Robert W. and Louise C. Steele. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1620.
Dec. 31: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Frederick R. Fratcher. Grantor: Cammie D. Fratcher. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1669.
Dec. 31: 0.171 Acres. West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Maria S. Kiser. Grantors: Phillip G. Stevens and the Phillip G. Stevens Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1676.
Dec. 31: 0.261 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Maria S. Kiser. Grantors: Phillip G. Stevens and the Phillip G. Stevens Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1682.
Dec. 31: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Donnie R. Griffin Jr. and Julie C. Griffin. Grantors: John C. Allen Jr. and Tamera J. Allen. Excise Tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1688.
Jan. 4: 2.697 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Diego A. and Arlene Mora. Grantor: Debbie L. Miller. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1722.
Jan. 4: 0.880 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Stephanie R. Golds. Grantor: Marry E. Bare. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1754.
Jan. 4: 10.235 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christine M. Cutter and the Christine M. Cutter Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantor: Christine M. Cutter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1784.
Jan. 4: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Teddy E. Taylor. Grantors: Darrel and Lisa Wyatt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1786.
Jan. 4: 8.668 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Charles R. and Christina Thomas. Grantor: Ellen Phipps. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1800.
Jan. 4: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Grantors: Eugene and Martha Rivera. Excise Tax: $95. Value: $47,500. Book: 0521. Page: 1807.
Jan. 4: 0.4248 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Slade Q. Harris. Grantor: Potter Holdings, Inc. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1809.
